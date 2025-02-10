Badass Ravi Kumar Day 4 India Box Office: Himesh Reshammiya's spoof movie gets spoofed; Disappoints on Monday with Rs 50 lakh net

Badass Ravi Kumar, which serves as a spin off of The Xpose, arrived in theaters on February 7, 2025. In the latest release, Himesh Reshammiya has reprised his role as Ravi Kumar from the 2014 movie. Also featuring Prabhu Deva and Kirti Kulhari, the musical action comedy has disappointed after the opening weekend.

Badass Ravi Kumar Slips On Day 4; Adds Disheartening Rs 50 lakh

Produced by Himesh Reshammiya Musicals, Badass Ravi Kumar had high expectations but it fizzled out after a good opening. Despite its immense hype among cinegoers, the self-aware spoof action comedy is struggling to perform at the box office.

Badass Ravi Kumar earned Rs 50 lakh net in India on Day 4, i.e. first Monday, bringing its cume collection to Rs 6.75 crore. The retro action drama packed with comedy fetched a business of Rs 6.25 crore in the opening weekend in Indian markets.

Here's How Badass Ravi Kumar Has Performed At The Indian Box Office So Far:

Days Net Collections In India Day 1 Rs 2.75 crore Day 2 Rs 2 crore Day 3 Rs 1.5 crore Day 4 Rs 50 lakh Total Rs 6.75 crore

Badass Ravi Kumar Locks Horns With Loveyapa & More; To Face Chhaava Next Week

Badass Ravi Kumar, which began on a positive note, has been crawling at the box office. Meanwhile, Loveyapa scored better than Himesh Reshammiya's film on the fourth day with Rs 75 lakh net in India on first Monday. While both films are battling to be second top performer, Sanam Teri Kasam re-release is leading the race.

Advertisement

It is yet to be seen how Badass Ravi Kumar performs in the next week as Chhaava is awaiting its release on February 14 (Valentine's Day). Starring Vicky Kaushal, the historical epic action film is helmed by Laxman Utekar.

Badass Ravi Kumar In Theaters

Badass Ravi Kumar is running in theaters near you. Have you booked the tickets for Himesh Reshammiya's film yet? Do let us know. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.