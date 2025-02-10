Loveyapa Day 4 India Box Office: Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor's movie finally establishes lead over release-rival Badass Ravi Kumar but...

Filmmaker Advait Chandan, who has helmed Secret Superstar and Laal Singh Chaddha, recently presented his latest romantic comedy, Loveyapa on the big screens. It features theatrical debutantes Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor as the leads. In four days, Loveyapa has established lead over its rival release, Badass Ravi Kumar.

Loveyapa Collects Rs 75 Lakh On Day 4 After Lukewarm Opening Weekend

Released on February 7, Loveyapa started its journey with Rs 1 crore at the box office. The romantic comedy continued its lukewarm business with ultra-slow growth throughout the opening weekend. After collecting Rs 4.25 crore in the first three days of its release, Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor-starrer stood at Rs 75 lakh on first Monday.

The cume collection of Loveyapa is recorded as Rs 5 crore net in India in four days.

Day-Wise Box-Office Earnings Of Loveyapa:

Days Net Collections In India Day 1 Rs 1 crore Day 2 Rs 1.5 crore Day 3 Rs 1.75 crore Day 4 Rs 75 lakh Total Rs 5 crore

Loveyapa Performs Better Than Badass Ravi Kumar

Initially, Loveyapa lagged behind and its competitor Badass Ravi Kumar was leading in the race. However, in just four days, the dice has rolled in another direction while placing them vice-versa in the competition.

While Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor's rom-com has witnessed a decline based on day-wise earnings, it has outfperformed its rival release, Badass Ravi Kumar. Speaking of which, Himesh Reshammiya-starrer has disappointed with Rs 50 lakh business on Day 4. Nevertheless, both of them are heading to become underperformers at the box office.

Loveyapa and Badass Ravi Kumar are in tough competition with Sanam Teri Kasam. The 2016 romantic drama has made its theatrical comeback after nine years.

Loveyapa In Theaters

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.