Badass Ravi Kumar Day 1 India Box Office: Himesh Reshammiya spells magic as his spoof-actioner collects STRONG Rs 2.50 crore

"Tere shareer mein itna khoon nahin hoga..." If you have come across this line on YouTube, then you are well-versed with Himesh Reshammiya's 'badass' aura in Badass Ravi Kumar. With Himesh reprising his role as Ravi Kumar, the latest musical action comedy is a spin off of his 2014 film, The Xpose. Badass Ravi Kumar hit the screens today, February 7, 2025 and it is undoubtedly one of the highly- anticipated movies of the year.

Badass Ravi Kumar Fetches Rs 2.50 Crore On Day 1

Helmed by Keith Gomes, Badass Ravi Kumar kickstarted the first day with a good opening of Rs 2.5 crore at the box office. Himesh Reshammiya's film has fared better than its rival release, Loveyapa. The fact that the spoof actioner could generate a sense of excitement among cinephiles before the release is working quite well for the film.

Days India Net Collections Day 1 Rs 2.5 crore

A Brief About Badass Ravi Kumar

Touted as the '80's type ki picture', Badass Ravi Kumar has been enjoying immense hype, thanks to Himesh Reshammiya's aura, over-the-top dialogues, high-octane action scenes, and peppy tracks. Prabhu Deva, Kirti Kulhari, Johnny Lever, and Sanjay Mishra are playing crucial roles in the musical actioner. Sunny Leone has made a cameo in it.

Badass Ravi Kumar Is Himesh Reshammiya's 10th Film As An Actor

Himesh Reshammiya made his acting debut with Aap Kaa Surroor in 2007. He has also acting in movies like Karzzzz, Radio, Kajraare, Damadamm!, Khiladi 786, The Xpose, Tera Surroor, and Happy Hardy And Heer.

Badass Ravi Kumar is his 10th film as an actor. This is to note that Himesh is yet to achieve success in his acting career as his last 9 releases have underperformed at the box office, including 2 average, 2 flops, and 5 disasters.

It is yet to be seen how Badass Ravi Kumar ends up at the box office. Will it open the success gate for Himesh Reshammiya's filmography? What do you think?

Badass Ravi Kumar In Theaters

Badass Ravi Kumar is running in theaters near you. Have you booked the tickets for Himesh Reshammiya's film yet? Do let us know. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.