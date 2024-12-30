Barroz Day 5 Kerala Box Office: Mohanlal starrer seals a sorry fate; to wind up under Rs 25 crore gross worldwide

Barroz, starring Mohanlal in the lead, failed to attract the crowd to the cinemas. The Malayalam movie is struggling to meet respectable figures. It is set to end its theatrical run with a sorry fate.

Barroz remained under the Rs 10 crore mark in its extended first weekend; Set to wind up its theatrical run soon

Opened with a decent Rs 3.5 crore on its first day, Barroz dropped massively on its second day. It fetched around Rs 1.5 crore, Rs 1.05 crore, and Rs 1.1 crore on Day 2, Day 3, and Day 4, respectively. Further, it was expected to see a significant jump, but it failed on its big Sunday, too, paving the way for its theatrical end soon.

As per estimates, the movie could collect only Rs 1.15 crore on its 5th day at the Kerala box office. The total gross collection of Barroz currently stands at Rs 8.3 crore in Kerala.

Though the movie will cross the Rs 10 crore mark until New Year, its theatrical end is very near. Looking at its pace, it will end somewhere under the Rs 15 crore mark at the Mollywood box office, which is a poor result for such a big budget movie.

Similar to its poor domestic collections, the fantasy adventure drama failed to do any magic outside its boundaries, too. As of now, it is likely to wrap its global theatrical run in the vicinity of Rs 20 crore to Rs 25 crore gross.

About Barroz

Barroz starring and directed by Mohanlal focuses on the story of a loyal lieutenant of Portugal’s Da Gama kings. In his journey from Portugal to India in 1663, the then king employs Barroz to safeguard his treasure and to hand it only to a descendant of Da Gama.

Fulfilling his destiny, the lieutenant keeps the treasure safe for 400 years becoming a spirit guardian of the fortune. Now, Isabella, a young girl who is said to be a descendant must complete his await and accept the treasure so that the spirit could return to his own world, completing his promise to the king. The children’s fantasy flick focuses on whether Isabella accepts the treasure, whether Barroz can return to his world, and everything that takes place in between.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

