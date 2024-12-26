Barroz Day 2 Kerala Box Office: Mohanlal starrer slows down after good opening; grosses Rs 1.45 crore on Thursday

Barroz, starring Mohanlal in the lead role, dropped heavily on its second day. The Christmas Day release is facing a huge dent by Marco and is set for a disappointing end at the box office.

Barroz drops on Day 2; needs a magical jump

Directed by Mohanlal himself, the fantasy adventure drama opened with a good response, thanks to the holiday on the occasion of Christmas Day. However, it couldn't manage to attract the audience on its second day. The movie fell by 58% on its second day, which is not a good sign for such a big-budget movie.

It opened with Rs 5.55 crore on its first day at the worldwide box office, of which Rs 3.50 crore came from Kerala only. As per estimates, it collected around Rs 1.45 crore today (Day 2) at the Mollywood box office.

The total cume of Barroz has reached Rs 4.95 crore gross in its home state in two days of release. The movie needs to show better trends in the coming days in order to secure a respectable total.

Barroz is facing a huge dent due to Marco wave

One major reason for Barroz's heavy drop is the average word-of-mouth. The movie failed to impress the audience, and its fate is almost locked. Sadly, the Mohanlal movie is heading towards a disappointing end.

In addition, Marco is giving tough competition to Barroz and even showing better trends. The Unni Mukundan film has already crossed the Rs 50 crore mark globally and is set for a long run at the box office. Touted to be the most violent movie in Indian cinema, Marco is eyeing Rs 100 crore plus in its entire run at the worldwide box office.

