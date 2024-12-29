Marco Day 10 Worldwide Box Office: Unni Mukundan's violent-actioner has excellent 2nd weekend; Rs 100 crore dream shall be achieved

Marco, directed by Haneef Adeni and starring Unni Mukundan in the titular role, is storming the box office with its solid theatrical run. The Malayalam-language movie is becoming bigger and bigger with each day passing.

Marco records phenomenal 2nd weekend; inches towards Rs 70 crore mark worldwide

Produced by Cubes Entertainments, Marco continues to score well in its 2nd weekend. Opened to superlative word-of-mouth, the gory action-thriller stormed Rs 15 crore in its 2nd weekend at the worldwide box office.

The total worldwide gross collection of Marco currently stands at Rs 68 crore, including Rs 53 crore in its opening week. Of this, around Rs 41 crore came from the Indian market, while USD 3.2 million (Rs 27 crore) came from overseas.

The movie is set to cross the Rs 70 crore mark at the global box office in a couple of days, and then it will begin its journey to enter the Rs 100 crore club. For the unversed, Marco has already emerged as a Blockbuster, bagging the title of the highest-grossing movie of Unni Mukundan's career.

Marco goes Pan-India with glowing word-of-mouth

Similar to Kannada cinema's Kantara, Marco is becoming a nationwide sensation as the days pass. After the banger reception in the native language, the makers announced that the Telugu dubbed version would hit the screens on January 1st, while the Tamil dubbed version is slated to release on January 3rd.

It was already released with very limited showcasing in the Hindi belt. However, seeing the demand and response in the Hindi circuit, the makers increased the number of shows. On the second weekend, more than 800 shows were added in Hindi. The Hindi-dubbed version of Marco will also be released in Gulf countries from January 1st onwards.

