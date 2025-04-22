Bazooka Kerala Box Office 2nd Monday: Mammootty's game-thriller slows down, adds just Rs 20 lakh to total

Bazooka, the Vishu release starring Malayalam superstar Mammootty, had a respectable start, earning Rs 3.25 crore on Day 1 in Kerala. Expectations were high because of the film's chic game-thriller premise. However, despite the early results including a decent opener, Bazooka began to lose its grip on the box office as the days went by, and the excitement soon slowed down.

Despite having a sleek appearance and an intriguing subject on paper, somehow Bazooka didn't live up to expectations. Due to below-average reviews and bad word-of-mouth, the collections continued to decline daily. The movie had a little boost on its second Sunday (Day 11) after a lackluster run during the week, earning Rs 50 lakh. But that was short-lived, as Monday’s numbers again dropped sharply to just Rs 20 lakh.

At the end of its 12-day run in Kerala, Bazooka has earned Rs 13.15 crore gross in total.

Here’s a look at the day-wise collections:

Day-Wise Bazooka Day 1 Rs 3.25 crore Day 2 Rs 2.15 crore Day 3 Rs 1.70 crore Day 4 Rs 1.70 crore Day 5 Rs 1.50 crore Day 6 Rs 0.75 crore Day 7 Rs 0.45 crore Day 8 Rs 0.40 crore Day 9 Rs 0.30 crore Day 10 Rs 0.25 crore Day 11 Rs 0.50 crore Day 12 Rs 0.20 crore Total Rs 13.15 crore

So what went wrong? Critics and viewers thought Bazooka lacked substance but had style. The dialogues lacked a punch, the screenplay was too disjointed, and the videogame-based idea seemed old-fashioned. Snakes and Ladders and Super Mario were among the references that made the movie unexciting, as those games lack that appeal in the modern-day audience. Even Mammootty's powerful presence could not save the film despite having all the makings of a brilliant thriller and that's how Bazooka is likely to end its run at the box office.

