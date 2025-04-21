Bazooka Kerala Box Office Update: Mammootty starrer underperforms with Rs 13 crore gross in the state after 11 days

Malayalam Superstar Mammootty's much-anticipated Vishu release, Bazooka, which hit theatres with a lot of expectations on April 10th, has struggled to find its footing at the box office. Despite a good opening week, the film hasn't picked up good momentum, grossing just Rs 13 crore in Kerala by the 11th day. While it still holds strong in the theatres, the numbers fall short when compared to Mammootty's recent hits, leaving fans and trade circles confused.

Bazooka opened with Rs 3.4 crores gross from the Kerala Box Office, but then, the numbers didn't convert big as the days advanced. With each passing day, the collections started to dip, while the other April 10th competitor Alappuzha Gymkhana saw an upward trend and made Rs 30 crores gross in the same timeframe.

Directed by Deeno Dennis in his debut, Bazooka presents an action-thriller with an intriguing premise of catching down robbers. The film follows Benjamin Joshua (played by Gowtham Menon), a police officer in Kochi, as he tracks down a gang of serial robbers, who follow a pattern that mimics video games. John Caesar (Mammotty), a retired forensic scientist and ethical hacker, assists in uncovering the identity of the robbers.

While the film’s premise offers potential, Bazooka has failed to meet expectations. No doubt the concept is solid, but it looks like the elevations and revelations didn't really surprise movie lovers. Although marketed as a "game thriller," the video game elements in the movie came across as underdeveloped, with references to outdated games that didn't resonate with audiences. That might be the probable reason for this underperformance. The connection between the games and the criminal activities wasn't explored in a meaningful or thrilling way.

Mammootty’s portrayal in the lead role was stylish, but many felt that his performance didn't have the usual brilliance fans expected. Despite some redeeming qualities, like the actor's screen presence and the film's stylish look, Bazooka has not lived up to its potential. And the Rs 13 crore gross reflects the same, as we look forward to how much the film might end up collecting in the final run.

