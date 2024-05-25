Bhaiyya Ji Box Office Day 2: Manoj Bajpayee's 100th film grows by 35 percent on Saturday; Netts Rs 1.90 crores

Bhaiyya Ji, directed by Apoorv Singh Karki and starring Manoj Bajpayee grew by 35 percent on Saturday after a low start. The total collection stands at slightly over Rs 3 crores after 2 days.

By Rishil Jogani
Updated on May 25, 2024  |  11:16 PM IST |  5.5K
Manoj Bajpayee
Bhaiyya Ji collects slightly under Rs 2 crores on day 2 in India (Credit: Bhanushali Studios Limited)
Key Highlight
  • Bhaiyya Ji collected Rs 1.90 crores at the box office on day 2 in India
  • Bhaiyya Ji stands at total collections of Rs 3.30 crores nett after 2 days
  • Bhaiyya Ji is now playing at a theatre near you

Bhaiyya Ji directed by Apoorv Singh Karki and starring Manoj Bajpayee, Suvinder Vicky, Zoya Hussain and Vipin Sharma among others, grew by around 35 percent on day 2 as it collected Rs 1.90 crores nett. The two day cume of the film stands at Rs 3.30 crores and it should end its weekend with collections between Rs 5.25 and Rs 5.50 crores. The collections of the Manoj Bajpayee starrer are low but not as low as they were feared to be.

Bhaiyya Ji Grew By 35 Percent On Its Second Day; The Growth Is Not Adequate Enough To Sustain

Bhaiyya Ji's Saturday growth had to be higher to have a chance at the box office in the long theatrical run. The limited growth only means that the movie won't be able to hold its ground over the weekdays. The mass-actioner will somehow try to get over Rs 10 crores in its full run and end up with identical collections as Crakk, a much higher budgeted action flick.

Bhaiyya Ji Is The 2nd Most Preferred Hindi Flick In Its 1st Weekend, Behind Srikanth In Its 3rd Weekend

Srikanth saw collections grow by 100 percent from third Friday on third Saturday. It will end up as the most preferred Hindi film for the third consecutive weekend. The hold is strong and a Rs 50 crore final is very much in contention. The performance of Srikanth reiterates that films with less face value have no option but to nail it on the content front, instead of trying hard to please the masses.

The Day Wise Nett India Box Office Collections Of Bhaiyya Ji Are As Under

Day India Nett Collections
1 Rs 1.40 crores
2 Rs 1.90 crores
Total  Rs 3.30 crores nett in 2 days

Watch the Bhaiyya Ji Trailer


About Bhaiyya Ji

Bhaiyya Ji is the story of Ram Charan Tripathi (Manoj Bajpayee), also known as Bhaiyya Ji, who goes to any length to avenge the untimely death of his brother Vedant. Vedant was murdered by Abhimanyu, the son of a politically powerful man Chandrabhan Singh (Suvinder Vicky).

Bhaiyya Ji In Theatres

Bhaiyya Ji now plays at a theatre near you. Go book your tickets for the movie now.

