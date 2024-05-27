Bhaiyya Ji Box Office India 1st Weekend: Manoj Bajpayee's mass-entertainer netts Rs 5 crores in 3 days

Bhaiyya Ji directed by Apoorv Singh Karki and starring Manoj Bajpayee, Suvinder Vicky, Zoya Hussain and Vipin Sharma among others, had a weekend of around Rs 5 crores nett. The collections are low but not as low as they were anticipated to be. Bhaiyya Ji has found some sort of resonance in mass centres and single screens. This goes to show how much of mass-oriented content the masses have been deprived of, that they also turns up for a film with less face value if it promises some entertainment.

Bhaiyya Ji Netted Around Rs 5 Crores At The Indian Box Office In Its First Weekend

Bhaiyya Ji opened to collections of around Rs 1.40 crores. It grew by around 35 percent on Saturday, benefiting slightly from the elections in few states of the country. The movie was slightly impacted by the IPL 2024 finals on Sunday but still managed to finish with little over Rs 5 crores in 3 days. It ended being the second most preferred Hindi movie for the weekend, behind Srikanth running in its third week.

Manoj Bajpayee's 100th film will be witnessing a noticable drop on Monday because the acceptance for the film is not really there. The growth on Saturday was lower than what it should have been considering the benefit that it got from the election holiday in few states of the country. The film will try to keep the masses engaged and end up with a final nett of over Rs 10 crores and perhaps even higher than Crakk; A much bigger film in terms of budget, release size and average ticket price.

Bhaiyya Ji's First Weekend At The Box Office Is Very Telling

Bhaiyya Ji's first weekend box office reiterates that for a mass film to work in a big way, a mass-pulling star is required. Becoming a mass-pulling star is a gradual process and it requires the actor to take up subjects that cater to the larger section of the audience. An actor like Manoj Bajpayee, who doesn't particularly make many films for the larger section of the audience and whose films are available to be watched at nominal subscription rates on digital, can't take the onus to pull the mass audience to the theatres. Regardless, the numbers that Bhaiyya Ji has been able to register over the weekend, although low, are very respectable.

The Day Wise Nett India Box Office Collections Of Bhaiyya Ji Are As Under

Day India Nett Collections 1 Rs 1.40 crores 2 Rs 1.90 crores 3 Rs 1.80 crores Total Rs 5.10 crores nett in 3 days

About Bhaiyya Ji

Bhaiyya Ji is the story of Ram Charan Tripathi (Manoj Bajpayee), also known as Bhaiyya Ji, who goes to any length to avenge the untimely death of his brother Vedant. Vedant was murdered by Abhimanyu, the son of a politically powerful man Chandrabhan Singh (Suvinder Vicky).

Bhaiyya Ji In Theatres

Bhaiyya Ji now plays at a theatre near you. Go book your tickets for the movie now.

