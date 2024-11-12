Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Worldwide Box Office Update: Kartik Aaryan's ambitious comedy-horror breaks into Rs 300 crore club

Kartik Aaryan has been entertaining the audience with his Rooh Baba avatar these days with his latest release Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The horror comedy bankrolled by Mr Bhushan Kumar is flying high at the box office and has emerged as Kartik's sixth clean hit of his career. Much like its rival, Singham Again, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is now part of the Rs 300 crore club.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Crosses Rs 300 Crore Worldwide; To Emerge As Highest Grossing Indian Film Of Diwali 2024

Released on Diwali, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has surpassed the Rs 300 crore mark worldwide at the box office on its 2nd Tuesday, which happens to be its 12th ticketing day.

Kartik Aaryan-led film grossed Rs 228 crore (Rs 189.75 crore net) in India by the end of its second weekend. It grossed USD 7.75 million (Rs 65 crore gross) internationally, for a cume of Rs 293 crore after 10 days. With a good hold on Monday and Tuesday, world over, the Triptii Dimri, Madhuri Dixit, and Vidya Balan co-starrer, has broken into the Rs 300 crore global club.

Will Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Beat Singham Again?

Despite its clash with the big-budget film Singham Again, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has taken over the reins at the box office. While Ajay Devgn-starrer led the first week with 6 percent higher figures, the horror comedy picked up in the second weekend, thus reducing the gap to just 1.5 percent.

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan-starrer is now the fourth film of 2024 to enter the Rs 300 crore club. Only Singham Again, Fighter and Stree 2 have achieved this feat so far.

What's Next In Kartik Aaryan's Kitty?

Kartik Aaryan has signed Anurag Basu's untitled next. Kartik earlier opened up about his upcoming film with Basu while speaking to Pinkvilla in its Masterclass session @ IFP Season 14.

"Abhi main Basu sir ki next film krrha hu. Woh mujhe bahot exciting magician maker lagte hain. Main bahot excited hu us film ko lekar (I will work with Anurag Basu in his next film. I feel he is an exciting magician maker. I am very excited about the film)," the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 star told us.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 in Theatres

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 plays in theatres now. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter itself.

