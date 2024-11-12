Singham Again, starring Ajay Devgn in the lead role of Bajirao Singham along with other cop universe actors- Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tiger Shroff, Jacky Shroff, and others, is the latest entrant in the popular Rs 200 crore club.

Singham Again zooms past Rs 200 crore mark in India

Helmed by Rohit Shetty, the mass cop action-drama opened to mixed word-of-mouth, however, it maintained a decent hold at the box office after an impressive first week and 2nd weekend. The movie entered the Rs 200 crore mark on its 12th day of release, which is a fair result in a major clash scenario against Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

For the record, the movie had passed the Rs 100 crore mark on its 3rd day only. Its opening weekend business was around Rs 111 crore net in India. Further, it surpassed the Rs 150 crore net mark on its 6th Day. And now, it took another 6 days to add Rs 50 crore more to the tally to enter this coveted club.

Singham Again emerges Ajay Devgn's 4th film to enter Rs 200 crore club

The Diwali 2024 released threequel emerged as the fourth Ajay Devgn starrer to mark the entry into the Rs 200 crore club. Previously, Ajay Devgn's Golmaal Again, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, and Drishyam 2 zoomed past this magical figure.

Soon, Singham Again will cross the lifetime box office collections of Golmaal Again to emerge as the highest-grossing movie of the Rohit Shetty-Ajay Devgn duo of all time. It will be interesting to see if the cop drama could beat the final box office collection of Drishyam 2 to take the 2nd spot among the highest-grossing Ajay Devgn movies.

Total Net Collections of Singham Again In India Are Here:

Day Net box office collection First Week Rs 158.75 crore Day 8 Rs 8.00 crore Day 9 Rs 12.00 crore Day 10 Rs 14.25 crore Day 11 Rs 4 crore Day 12 Rs 3.5 crore Total Rs 200.50 crore in 12 days

Watch Singham Again Trailer:

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

