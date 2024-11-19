Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Day 19 Box Office: Kartik Aaryan's horror comedy collects Rs 1.65 crore; Continues with steady run

Released on Diwali, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will soon end its theatrical run. Despite receiving mixed responses from the audience, Kartik Aaryan's horror comedy has emerged as a superhit at the box office. The recently released movie, also starring Triptii Dimri, Vidya Balan, and Madhuri Dixit has been raking in good money at the ticket windows. A day after the 60 per cent drop, Kartik's film continued its steady run on the third Tuesday.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Collects Rs 1.65 Crore On Day 19 In India; To Indicate 10% Drop

Headlined by Kartik Aaryan as Rooh Baba, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 opened to great performance at the box office. The auspicious occasion of Diwali festival worked wonders for the horror comedy. Going by an early estimated figure, Kartik-starrer earned Rs 1.65 crore on the third Tuesday, bringing its cume India's net collection to Rs 224.25 crore.

In the first week, Anees Bazmee's directorial minted Rs 148.75 crore net at the domestic box office. In the second week, the net collection was around Rs 56.5 crore. The third week's net earnings stand at Rs 19 crore so far. Despite its intense rivalry with Singham Again, the third installment of Bhool Bhulaiyaa continues to win and is expected to lead by the end.

Here's A List Of India's Net Collections of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 So Far:

Day Net box office collection First Week Rs 148.75 crore Day 8 Rs 9 crore Day 9 Rs 15 crore Day 10 Rs 15.75 crore Day 11 Rs 4.85 crore Day 12 Rs 4.15 crore Day 13 Rs 3.75 crore Day 14 Rs 4 crore Day 15 Rs 4.5 crore Day 16 Rs 5 crore Day 17 Rs 6 crore Day 18 Rs 1.85 crore (Revised) Day 19 Rs 1.65 crore (Estimated) Total Rs 224.25 crore (Estimated) in 19 days

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Inches Towards Tiger 3 In The Domestic Rs 200-Crore Club

As per the latest estimates, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is right behind the lifetime collection of Maneesh Sharma's 2023 film, Tiger 3 in India. Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif-starrer minted Rs 260 crore net during its release. For now, Kartik Aaryan-starrer should touch the Rs 245 crore mark domestically by the end of its run.

What's Next For Kartik Aaryan?

Kartik Aaryan, who is basking in the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, will be seen in Anurag Basu's upcoming project. In an earlier interview with Pinkvilla, the actor confirmed his collaboration with Basu while suggesting that he is excited to join his film.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 in Theatres

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 plays in theatres now. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter itself.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

