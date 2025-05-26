Bhool Chuk Maaf Box Office Day 4: Rajkummar Rao, Wamiqa Gabbi starrer collects reasonable Rs 4.50 crore on first Monday

Maddock Films' latest release, Bhool Chuk Maaf, is performing decently at the box office. Marking the first-ever pairing of Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi, the movie registered a reasonable hold on its first Monday after a decent opening weekend.

Bhool Chuk Maaf holds decently on first Monday, adds Rs 4.50 crore to the tally

Released after a delay, Bhool Chuk Maaf kicked off with Rs 7 crore on Day 1. The movie registered a nominal growth on Day 2 and collected Rs 9.50 crore, followed by Rs 11.50 crore net on Day 3. As per estimates, the movie added Rs 4.50 crore to the tally on its first Monday, bringing the total cume to Rs 32.50 crore net at the Indian box office.

The Rajkummar Rao movie met with mixed word-of-mouth from the audience and the critics. The movie is expected to remain steady in the upcoming days too and cross the Rs 50 crore mark soon. How far the movie can go from there will depend on its jump on the second weekend and performance after the Housefull 5 release. Helmed by Karan Singh, Bhool Chuk Maaf is expected to stream on an OTT platform in the first week of June 2025, just two weeks after its theatrical release.

Let's see how the movie performs in the coming days.

Day-wise box office collections of Bhool Chuk Maaf are as follows:

Day Net Box Office 1 Rs 7 crore 2 Rs 9.50 crore 3 Rs 11.50 crore 4 Rs 4.50 crore (est.) Total Rs 32.50 crore

Bhool Chuk Maaf in cinemas

Bhool Chuk Maaf is playing in cinemas nearby. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter itself.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

