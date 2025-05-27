Box Office: The Final Reckoning pre-sales surge in China, set to outperform Dead Reckoning’s debut

Tom Cruise’s last Mission: Impossible film, The Final Reckoning, is seeing explosive demand in China ahead of its May 30 debut. With ticket presales surging to USD 1.1 million across the May 30–June 1 period and another three days of advance booking left to go, the action-packed finale is already poised to outperform 2023’s Dead Reckoning Part One, which opened with USD 24.8 million in the country.

Currently, only about 51,000 screenings have been made available for presales in China, suggesting that the momentum will accelerate as more showtimes go live. The daily breakdown indicates solid traction, with USD 677K secured for opening day (May 30), followed by USD 339K for Saturday (May 31) and USD 87K for Sunday (June 1). At the current pace, the film is projected to open in the USD 30M–USD 40M range, well above its predecessor’s performance.

The buzz is especially notable as The Final Reckoning holds its own against previous big-ticket titles like Deadpool & Wolverine (USD 995K), Jurassic World Dominion (USD 1.1M), Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire (USD 1.4M), and Transformers: Rise of the Beasts (USD 1.6M) in terms of four-day cumulative presales. Positive word of mouth will also be crucial in determining the film’s ultimate impact at the Chinese box office.

Directed by Christopher McQuarrie and co-written with Erik Jenderson, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning is the eighth entry in the long-running action spy franchise. Tom Cruise returns as IMF agent Ethan Hunt, this time leading a global mission to stop a rogue AI called The Entity from triggering worldwide havoc. The returning cast includes Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Angela Bassett, and Henry Czerny.

The film faced a long and complicated road to release, enduring delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike, and more. Filming spanned exotic locations like the UK, Malta, South Africa, Norway, and more. With a massive estimated budget between USD 300 and USD 400 million, it ranks among the most expensive films ever made.

The Final Reckoning had its world premiere in Tokyo on May 5, followed by a screening out of competition at Cannes on May 14. Released in the US on May 23, it has already grossed USD 204 million globally and currently ranks as the ninth highest-grossing film of 2025.

In China, the second-largest theatrical market in the world, it looks ready to continue the franchise’s strong legacy and possibly even elevate it.

