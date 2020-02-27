Bhoot Box Office Collection Day 6: Vicky Kaushal starrer tanks due to low occupancy; Mints 1.65 crore

Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship starring Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar is directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh

Last Friday, Vicky Kaushal's horror film, Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship hit the screens but going by the box office reports, the film failed to impress the audiences. Directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh, the film is about an abandoned horror ship and in the film, besides Vicky and Bhumi, Ashutosh Rana plays the role of Professor Joshi as the film features a haunted ship named Seabird, abandoned years ago and Vicky plays the role of Prithvi, who investigates the ship.

Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship released on Friday and while On Day 1, the film earned Rs 5.10 crore, on its first weekend- Saturday and Sunday, the collection saw a slight improvement as it earned Rs 5.52 crore and Rs 5.74 crore, respectively. However, on Monday, the collection saw a dip as the film earned Rs 2.32 crore. Thereafter, on Tuesday, it earned Rs 2.1 crore, and the film is expected to earn Rs 2 crore on Wednesday.

As per reports, Bhoot continues to struggle at the box office as it sees a drop of 10-12% on Wednesday. As per box office reports, Bhoot will show a drop of 10% to around 1.60-1.65 crore nett on Wednesday i..e Day 6, which means that around 21 crore nett for Bhoot. Reports suggest that the Vicky Kaushal starrer is struggling with low occupancy and therefore, the film is going to find it very difficult in week two. As a result of low occupancy, the collections of Bhoot are poor all over now and depending on the second Friday, Bhoot might make a 30 crore nett total.

Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship Box Office Collection till date:

Day 1, Friday - 5,00,00,000

Day 2, Saturday - 5,50,00,000 apprx

Day 3, Sunday - 5,50,00,000 apprx

Day 4, Monday - 2,00,00,000 apprx

Day 5, Tuesday - 1,75,00,000 apprx

Day 6, Wednesday- 1.65 crore apprx

Credits :Box Office India

Read More