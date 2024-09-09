The Punjabi film Bibi Rajni is poised to become a major blockbuster, with its second weekend collections doubling that of its opening weekend. The film grossed Rs. 5 crore in its second weekend in India, taking its running total to Rs. 11.25 crore. The film has earned an additional Rs. 9.75 crore (USD 1.17 million) internationally, giving it a worldwide gross of Rs. 21 crore.

The signs of what happened this weekend were there in the first week itself when Sunday saw a huge 120 per cent growth and held extraordinarily on Monday. It then went on to record an increasing trend on weekdays which it consolidated in the second weekend. On its 2nd Saturday, the film crossed its first Sunday numbers for the biggest day of the run which it then further renewed with another major growth coming on the second Sunday yesterday.

The box office collections of Bibi Rajni at the Indian box office are as follows:

Day Gross Week One Rs. 6.25 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 0.75 cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 1.75 cr. 2nd Sunday Rs. 2.50 cr. Total Rs. 11.25 cr.

It is tough to say where exactly the film will end up as even today the advances were better than what it had on Friday. The film reminds of Chaar Sahibzade, which had a similar trajectory at the box office. That film went on to become the highest-grossing Punjabi film of all time. Both these films cater to Sikh devotional themes, drawing in audiences who might not typically visit cinemas. This makes it tough to predict where the film could head to, but it’s certainly exciting to watch unfold.