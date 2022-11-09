Black Panther Box Office Preview: Wakanda Forever runtime, screen count & opening day prediction

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is ready to entertain the audience with its next release, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The film has been certified U/A by the Central Board of Film Certification, with an approved run time of 2 hours and 44 minutes. Among other things, the trailer of Avatar: Way Of Water has been hard-attached to the film print across the globe. The film is led by Letitia Wright, with Tenoch Huerta as the antagonist.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is slated for a wide release in India, much like all other Marvel films. The release size on the screen count front will be similar to Thor: Love and Thunder, though on the showcasing front, it would stay below, as the former had opted for a 24*7 screening in India. Yet, Black Panther has adequate showcasing to put up a big number. There is an emotional aspect attached to the franchise due to the unfortunate demise of Chadwick Boseman too, the original Black Panther. The initial reviews of the film are out and the response is overwhelming with most terming it the best and most emotional Marvel Film since Avengers: End Game.