Box Office: 5 reasons why Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane's Sanam Teri Kasam emerged a blockbuster in re-release

Does tragic love stories work in this age? Truly so. Sanam Teri Kasam, which has created history in its re-release, is an apt example. Starring Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane, it made its theatrical comeback on February 7, 2025 and surprised box office trade market with a total business of Rs 34.15 crore net in re-run. Let's decode why Sanam Teri Kasam emerged as a blockbuster in its re-release.

Decoding Sanam Teri Kasam's Blockbuster Run In Re-release: 5 Reasons

1. Cult status

It took nine years for Sanam Teri Kasam to finally get its due. The 2016 tragic romance was initially a flop and couldn't attract the audience much during its original release. As the time flew, it received a cult status over the years and now enjoys a loyal fan-following.

2. Strong word of mouth

Sanam Teri Kasam, which features then newcomers, Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane, garnered strong word of mouth for its emotional portrayal of Inder and Saru's tragic story of love and loss. Audience, who previously watched the film on digital platforms, recommended it to others which helped increasing footfalls in theaters.

3. Power of social media

Social media played an important role in increasing the popularity of Sanam Teri Kasam, especially among youth. Harshvardhan Rane campaigned for his nine-year-old movie on Instagram and Twitter and even visited theaters to interact with fans. Moreover, fans created Insta reels on its songs and put out movie clips that generated immense buzz on social media.

4. Bringing old school romance back

In the times of actioners, horror comedies, and thrillers, Sanam Teri Kasam was celebrated for bringing the old school romance back to the game this time. It left many cinephiles teary-eyed. Millennials and Gen-Z gave thumbs up to the film. The nostalgia factor was the addition to its revival.

5. Popularity of its music

Backed by Himesh Reshammiya, the soundtrack of Sanam Teri Kasam, which shouldered the narrative in the best way possible, got noticed over the years through YouTube, OTT, and social media. Songs like Tera Chehra, Kheech Meri Photo and the title track of the movie became popular among masses.

Lord Shiva truly blessed Sanam Teri Kasam and the team after nearly a decade.