Sanam Teri Kasam Re-release Day 22 India Box Office: Harshvardhan Rane and Deepak Mukut's decade-old movie nets Rs 3 lakh on 4th Friday amid new arrivals

Sanam Teri Kasam, which originally hit the screens on February 5, 2016, made its theatrical comeback this year on a popular demand. The 2016 tragic romance was re-released on February 7. Starring Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane, it has travelled through three weeks so far. Sanam Teri Kasam, which is in the fourth week, is minting money amid new arrivals, Crazxy and Superboys of Malegaon.

Sanam Teri Kasam Re-release Records Rs 3 Lakh On Day 22

Backed by Jhoom Jhoom Productions and Soham Rockstar Productions, Sanam Teri Kasam has slowed down in its fourth week at the box office. On Day 22, Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane-starrer added Rs 3 lakh to its business. The cumulative earnings of the romantic drama in its re-release stands at Rs 35.45 crore net in India.

Sanam Teri Kasam collected Rs 26.15 crore in the opening week while locking horns with Badass Ravi Kumar and Loveyapa. In the second week, it outperformed both the releases and found its new competition as Chhaava. The 2016 tragic romance earned Rs 6.75 crore in Week 2. In the third week, the cult movie netted Rs 2.3 crore as it competed with Mere Husband Ki Biwi.

Net India Collections Of Sanam Teri Kasam Re-release Are Listed Below:

Week/Days Net India Collections Week 1 Rs 26.15 crore Week 2 Rs 6.75 crore Week 3 Rs 2.3 crore Day 22 Rs 3 lakh Total Rs 35.45 crore

Sanam Teri Kasam's New Competitions And More

Now, that Sanam Teri Kasam is in the fourth week, Deepak Mukut's production is running parallel to new releases, Crazxy and Superboys of Malegaon, starting from today. The nine-year-old movie has crossed several theatrical comebacks including Tumbbad, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, and others while becoming the highest grossing re-release in India since 2000s.

Advertisement

Sanam Teri Kasam In Theaters

Sanam Teri Kasam is running in theaters near you. Have you booked the tickets for Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane starrer yet? Tell us in the comment section. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.