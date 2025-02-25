EXCLUSIVE: Himesh Reshammiya opens up about his bond with Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar; ‘In logon ka meri zindagi...’

Himesh Reshammiya has delivered numerous hit songs with Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar in his career. Their collaborations are popular among the fans to date. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Himesh opened up about his bonding with the duo. He expressed that Salman and Akshay have had a big contribution in his life.

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Himesh Reshammiya was asked about his bond with Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar. He said, “Inn logon ka meri zindagi me bahut bada haath raha hai (These people have played a big role in my life).”

Recalling how Salman Khan gave him a break in music, Himesh shared, “Salman bhai ne toh break diya (Salman bhai gave me a break) otherwise I would have been a serial producer. Music was in my blood but I would have not entered the music industry because I was very happy doing those serials, producing serials and I was doing very well.”

He continued, “But woh jo music mere blood me tha aur gaane the woh unhone break diya mujhe aur woh success hui. Jo artist mera andar ka… jo mere dad jo abhi iss waqt mere saath nahi hain but unhone jo taleem di woh music bahar aa saka (But the music and songs that were in my blood, he gave me a break and I became successful. The artist inside me… my late father’s teachings, that music could come out).”

Coming to Akshay Kumar, Himesh Reshammiya said, “Akshay ji ke saath maine apni home production Khiladi 786 banayi (I made my home production Khiladi 786 with Akshay ji). Itni saari filmein ki (We did so many films) and the combination has 100% success.”

Himesh mentioned, “Koi bhi gaana 99 bhi nahi gaya hai in terms of the views or listenership. Koi alag hi I think upar waale ka haath hai in combinations mein (No song has gone even 99 in terms of the views and listenership. I think some God has a hand in these combinations).”

Himesh Reshammiya recently acted in the film Badass Ravi Kumar, which was released in cinemas on February 7, 2025.