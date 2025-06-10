Box Office: After Empuraan and Thudarum, Mohanlal's THIS 18 year old film's re-release is shattering records; Read on

The re-release fever of Indian movies in theatres is at an all time high with audiences making big plans to celebrate the films that shaped their childhood or films that take them back to a simpler time, with their friends and family. One such re-release of last week is Mohanlal's Chotta Mumbai directed by Anwar Rasheed, which was among the highest grossing Mollywood movies of all time at the time of its release in 2007.

After the historic theatrical success of Empuraan and Thudarum, Mohanlal fans are certainly on cloud 9. The last few years have not been too easy for them with a flow of back to back duds barring Neru, which gave glimpses of what a decent word of mouth Mohanlal movie can do at the box office. After Thudarum's bumper digital reception, fans of Mohanlal turned up to theatres again, this time to celebrate Chotta Mumbai.

Chotta Mumbai, in its re-release, grossed Rs 1.65 crore over the 3 day weekend in Kerala and the hold on first Monday is mind-boggling with it managing around Rs 35 lakh, to take the 4 day cume to around Rs 2 crore. The movie seems unstoppable, with more special fan shows being planned in other states. To note, around Rs 25 lakh has come from the rest of India, and the overseas markets in the first 4 days already.

The collections of Chotta Mumbai compare well with the last week's new releases in Kerala. Asif Ali's Abhyanthara Kuttavali collected in the vicinity of Rs 2.70 crore after 4 days while Kamal Haasan's Thug Life in 5 days could manage a little under Rs 2.50 crore. What's interesting is that Chotta Mumbai's Monday collections are higher than both the competing films. It will be no surprise if Chotta Mumbai ends up with a higher gross collection than the abovementioned films, that too in its re-release.

Mohanlal has proven that his stardom knows no bounds. With the right film, he can created unprecedented euphoria across the world. When a re-release can do this kind of business from a small state, it is safe to say that you are dearly loved.

To all the Mohanlal fans, have you been able to watch the movie in theatres yet?

