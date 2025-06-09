Throwback: When Mohanlal slapped a person for badmouthing THIS veteran Malayali superstar

Mohanlal is often known for being a calm, composed, and zen person in public interactions. While most of the time, he does not engage in violence, there was an instance where he revealed his state of aggression, which led him to slap a person.

In an old interview with the news channel Kairali TV, the Lucifer actor discussed how he had slapped a person for badmouthing a former superstar in the Malayalam cinema industry.

As per his words, the actor said, “You hit someone only when you have no other option, right? However, even now, if such a situation arises, I will do the same. It’s a reflex action, isn’t it? He continuously ridiculed this certain star for two to three hours.”

The actor added, “Everything has a pinnacle and a zenith, right? You can’t go beyond that. At that time, I did it. Even now, that will probably be my reaction if a similar situation arises.”

While Mohanlal did not mention the name of the star, it is believed that he was referring to the former Malayali superstar Prem Nazir. For those unaware, the late actor is still considered an irreplaceable part of Malayalam cinema culture, often dubbed as the “Evergreen Hero.”

Moreover, the veteran star played an integral part in Mohanlal’s career, sharing the screen in films like Lal Americayil, Aattakalasam, Sanchari, Padayottam, Marakkillorikkalum, Attimari, and many more.

Coming to Mohanlal’s work front, the superstar was last seen playing the lead role in Thudarum, directed by Tharun Moorthy. The film, which was released on JioHotstar for streaming recently, was a thriller drama featuring the tale of a father and his revenge against the men who caused his son’s death.

The film featured an ensemble cast of actors, including Shobana, Prakash Varma, Farhaan Faasil, Maniyanpilla Raju, Binu Pappu, Irshad Ali, Aarsha Chandini, Baiju, and many more in key roles.

Moving ahead, the actor will be seen in the lead role for the feel-good film Hridayapoorvam, directed by Sathyan Anthikad with Malavika Mohanan as the co-lead. Furthermore, he has films like Vrusshabha, MMMN, Ram, and more in his lineup.

Besides the same, he also has a cameo appearance in Vishnu Manchu’s Kannappa and is even speculated to appear in Dileep starrer Bha Bha Ba.

