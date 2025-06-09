Thug Life 1st Monday India Box Office: Kamal Haasan's movie grosses an irredeemable Rs 2.25 crore on day 5

Thug Life, directed by Mani Ratnam and starring Kamal Haasan, Trisha, SilambarasanTR and others has spent 5 days in Indian theatres and the performance has been dismal. After an extended weekend of Rs 40.75 crore with Rs 33 crore from Tamil Nadu and Rs 7.75 crore from the rest of India, Thug Life could add barely Rs 2-2.5 crore on first Monday. The numbers are over 85 percent down from the opening day and more than 70 percent down from first Friday.

Thug Life was said to be the antidote of the heavily panned Kamal Haasan biggie, Indian 2, directed by S Shankar. With the Monday trend, it is absolutely clear that Thug Life won't cross Indian 2's Rs 100 crore at the Indian box office. Forget Indian box office, even the worldwide collections will end lower than that movie's India total.

The Day Wise Box Office Collections of Thug Life in India are as follows:

Thursday - Rs. 17.00 cr.

Friday - Rs. 7.50 cr.

Saturday - Rs. 8.75 cr.

Sunday - Rs. 7.50 cr.

Monday Rs 2.25 cr. (Ests)

Total - Rs. 43 cr. gross in 5 days

The producers of Thug Life, however, are lucky. Unlike Indian 2 that failed to recover its budget even after getting good non-theatrical deals, Thug Life has managed to recover its budget from non-theatrical revenue sources. The theatrical revenue is essentially the amount that will be shared between Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam. The nominal amount that they make from their film, comes at a cost of credibility.

Housefull 5, which released a day after Thug Life, has already crossed Rs 100 crore gross at the Indian box office on day 4 and it is well on course to end its run grossing over Rs 200 crore.

There's a lot left for Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam to introspect after Thug Life. The movie is technically very sound and the issue is primarily with respect to the generic story and the dull screenplay. If not for that, Thug Life could have emerged as the highest grossing Tamil movie of 2025, so far.

Thug Life plays in theatres now. Have you watched the crime-actioner? Do let us know.

