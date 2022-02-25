Box Office: Ajith Kumar's Valimai nears 50 crores worldwide opening day

Valimai debuted at the Indian box office with Rs. 35.50 crores approx opening day on Thursday. The first day numbers are the highest ever for Ajith Kumar and his first to go over Rs. 25 crores. Previously 2017 release Vivegam was his biggest opener with Rs. 23 crores. The film grossed another $1.40 million (Rs. 11 crores) overseas, including Wednesday previews at places. That amounts to a worldwide total of Rs. 46.50 crores at end of Thursday, just shy of Rs. 50 crores.

The majority of business for the film came from Tamil Nadu where it took an excellent start, recording the biggest non-holiday and second-biggest opening day of all time , with Rs. 28 crores. Outside Tamil Nadu, Karnataka performed best with Rs. 3.50 crores approx opening day, just ahead of Vivegam which did Rs. 3.40 crores in 2017. There were also two dubbed versions of the film released in Telugu and Hindi, the latter having shows starting from 6 PM yesterday. Both couldn’t really get going with the Telugu version earning roughly Rs. 2 crores in AP/TS while the Hindi did Rs. 25-30 lakhs approx.

Overseas, the film recorded the best start for an Ajith starrer in Singapore, Gulf and Australia, while Malaysia had a fair start. A $4-4.5 million opening weekend can be expected from this starting point.

The territorial breakdown for worldwide collections of Valimai is as follow:

Tamil Nadu - Rs. 28 crores

Karnataka - Rs. 3.50 crores

AP/TS - Rs. 2 crores

Kerala - Rs. 1.10 crore

Rest of India - Rs. 90 lakhs

India - Rs. 35.50 crores approx

North America - $250K

Gulf - $600K

Asia - $400K

Oceania - $55K

UK - $60K

Europe and Rest - $100K

Overseas - $1.47 million (Rs. 11 crores)