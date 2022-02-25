Top opening day box office in Tamil Nadu; Valimai Second, All Time Record in Chengalpat & Coimbatore

Valimai took the opening day record in the two biggest circuits of Tamil Nadu, Chengalpat and Coimbatore. The number in Chengalpat is Rs. 8.50 crores approx while Rs. 5.10 crores in Coimbatore, both overtaking Sarkar Rs. 8 crores and Rs. 4.90 crores respectively. With that, the Tamil Nadu opening day comes around Rs. 28 crores approx, making it the second-biggest opening day in the state behind Sarkar (Rs. 32.84 crores).

The top ten highest opening days at Tamil Nadu box office are as follows:

Sarkar - Rs. 32.84 crores (Holiday) Valimai - Rs. 28 crores approx Master - Rs. 25.26 crores Annaatthe - Rs. 24.31 crores (Holiday) Bigil - Rs. 24.29 crores Mersal - Rs. 23.32 crores (Holiday) Kabali - Rs. 19.12 crores Darbar - Rs. 16.90 crores Viswasam - Rs. 16.50 crores Vivegam - Rs. 16.08 crores

The top ten is dominated by the three box office legends of Kollywood; Vijay, Ajith and Rajinikanth. Ajith had big openings but a Rs. 20 crores plus day was missing as the only release he had after 2017 was a clash with another big film. With Valimai that is done and with a holiday release probably Rs. 30 crores would have been done as well.