Top opening day box office in Tamil Nadu; Valimai Second, All Time Record in Chengalpat & Coimbatore
Valimai took the opening day record in the two biggest circuits of Tamil Nadu, Chengalpat and Coimbatore. The number in Chengalpat is Rs. 8.50 crores approx while Rs. 5.10 crores in Coimbatore, both overtaking Sarkar Rs. 8 crores and Rs. 4.90 crores respectively. With that, the Tamil Nadu opening day comes around Rs. 28 crores approx, making it the second-biggest opening day in the state behind Sarkar (Rs. 32.84 crores).
The top ten highest opening days at Tamil Nadu box office are as follows:
- Sarkar - Rs. 32.84 crores (Holiday)
- Valimai - Rs. 28 crores approx
- Master - Rs. 25.26 crores
- Annaatthe - Rs. 24.31 crores (Holiday)
- Bigil - Rs. 24.29 crores
- Mersal - Rs. 23.32 crores (Holiday)
- Kabali - Rs. 19.12 crores
- Darbar - Rs. 16.90 crores
- Viswasam - Rs. 16.50 crores
- Vivegam - Rs. 16.08 crores
The top ten is dominated by the three box office legends of Kollywood; Vijay, Ajith and Rajinikanth. Ajith had big openings but a Rs. 20 crores plus day was missing as the only release he had after 2017 was a clash with another big film. With Valimai that is done and with a holiday release probably Rs. 30 crores would have been done as well.
The capacity today is there for a Rs. 35 crores plus opener, probably closer to Rs. 40 crores. April 14 will see the release of two massively hyped films this year i.e. Beast and KGF Chapter Two. It is highly unlikely that we get a new opening benchmark from two, but it will be interesting to see if the combined collections of the two can go over Rs. 40 crores.
