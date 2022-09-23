Box Office: Avatar roars at Indian Box Office on re release; Sells around 1 lakh tickets in advance

While Avatar: The Way Of Water prepares for release in December this year, the makers of Avatar decided to showcase the first part in theatres this weekend, so that the audience could relish watching the film on the big screen again. The re-release of Avatar in India coincided with National Cinema Day, meaning the tickets to watch the film were at an affordable price of Rs. 75 through the day, in multiplexes falling under the Multiplex Association Of India.

James Cameron's Avatar was a pathbreaking movie that changed the definition of filmmaking forever. The film went on to become the highest grossing film in the world, then, surpassing the director's own film Titanic. There have been a few contenders for Avatar since then, at the domestic and the global box office, but none of them have really been able to match the vision of Avatar.

Avatar has pre-sold around 1 lakh tickets for Friday, the 23rd of September and it is a great turn out for a 13 year old film. In fact great is an understatement because the film has sold more tickets than films like Bachchhan Paanday, Prithviraj, Raksha Bandhan, Laal Singh Chaddha and more, even with a conservative release. The low average ticket rates have enabled many people to enjoy the big screen theatrical experience, which has now become more of a luxury, as ticket prices keep hitting all time highs. 23rd September, 2022 will be marked as the day most people visited a multiplex in India. With an advance sales of 10 lakh tickets in national multipex chains alone, it can be deduced that the audience is more than willing to visit a cinema hall if ticket rates are affordable. Of course, Rs. 75 are below sustainable rates and it is eventually all about striking a balance so that everyone in the value chain makes money on the film.

Avatar 2: The Way Of Water will release a week before Christmas. Despite technically being a non-holiday release, the film is expected the record the highest ever advances for a Hollywood film in India. There are a few other titles touted to release around the same period and it is to be seen which film audience prefer watching, on the big screen.

