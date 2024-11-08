EXCLUSIVE: Rashmika Mandanna begins the last schedule of Pushpa 2: The Rule; heads to Salman Khan's Sikandar set for night shoots

Rashmika Mandanna has her hands full with upcoming projects at the moment. While her Telugu release Pushpa 2 is just around the corner, she also has projects like Sikandar, Thama, and Chhaava on the cards as well. A source close to the actress reveals that she has been juggling hectic work schedules, even doing double shifts.

The source revealed, “Rashmika has been working tirelessly on set, shooting double shifts for the past few days to meet the demands of her packed schedule. She has been juggling between the final leg of Pushpa 2: The Rule and her other commitments, including her ongoing shoot for Sikandar.”

Moreover, it is reported that the actress has been rushing to the sets of two different films day in and day out. In some instances, she has completed shooting the final leg of Pushpa 2 by the morning, only to rush to the sets of Sikandar and continue working there.

Quite evidently, Rashmika has been pushing her physical limits and is working around the clock, demonstrating nothing but perseverance in her workplace.

Such high dedication and commitment to her craft proves that the diva is leaving no stone unturned to give her very best in each film, leaving nothing for a rework. Rashmika has indeed been handling her work commendably.

For the unversed, the sequel Pushpa 2 is said to be a grander and greater project than its 2021 predecessor. Much like every other aspect, the actress is sure to strike a chord with the audience by reprising a stronger Srivalli this time in the film. It is expected that her performance in the Allu Arjun starrer will leave a lasting impact.

Despite her hectic work schedule, Rashmika Mandanna is quite the social butterfly, and she often drops glimpses of her life behind the scenes for her fans. For instance, on November 6, 2024, she uploaded a video diary showing how a single day of hers pans out.

Check out the video here:

She expressed gratitude for both the good and bad days. The caption to her post read: “Loving all moments of my life, the good, the bad, and everything in between.”

Besides her other projects, Rashmika Mandanna has also signed another Hindi film titled Thama opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead role.

