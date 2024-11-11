Baby John: Varun Dhawan shares exciting deets about Salman Khan's cameo in Atlee’s action-entertainer; ‘Impact bahut zyaada…’

Atlee's Baby John is one of the highly-anticipated films of the year that is set to release on the eve of Christmas 2024. Earlier, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Atlee filmed a cameo with Salman Khan for the film. Now, Varun, who is playing the lead role in the film, confirmed the news and shared a few insights into it.

Varun Dhawan is receiving praise for his performance in Citadel Honey Bunny, co-starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu. On the occasion, he did an 'Ask Me Anything' session on X and replied to his fans' questions.

Among other questions about his personal life and career, many fans of the Dabangg actor took the opportunity to ask the actor about Khan's cameo in the film.

One user questioned Dhawan about the length of Salman's cameo in the film, in his reply, the Badlapur actor wrote, "Minutes nahi bolunga impact bahut zyaada kaafi mahino ka milega." (I won't say the minutes, but it will have a major impact lasting for months.) It's no surprise because Khan's cameo in movies like the recent one on Singham Again has created a major buzz for the film.

Another fan asked, "What to say on this one, Varun (referring to his fan-made poster on the film). BTW, tell us something about Salman Bhai's cameo in Baby John." In his response to this question, the actor simply mentioned the film's release date, December 25, 2024.

Alongside, a fan asked Dhawan if the Atlee directorial will have any 'surprise package,' the actor teased them and mentioned there is a 'big one.' Netizens quickly linked his response to the cameo.

Meanwhile, a month ago, Pinkvilla exclusively reported Atlee himself shot with Khan and Dhawan for two days. In addition, a special set was set up for the sequence that will showcase a fun camaraderie between the actors. The source close to development added, "We also hear that Salman is shooting for this cameo free of cost due to the three-way equation in place for Baby John."

Baby John has a talented cast including Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, Jackie Shroff, and Rajpal Yadav in pivotal roles. It's directed by A. Kaleeswaran and is backed by Jio Studios, Atlee, in association with A for Apple Studios and Cine1 Studios.

