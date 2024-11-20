Kal Ho Naa Ho Re-Release Day 6 Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, Saif Ali Khan film sees its BIGGEST day since arrival

Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, and Saif Ali Khan's cult-classic romantic drama Kal Ho Naa Ho has shown a phenomenal trend since its re-release. The movie has recorded its biggest day at the box office since its arrival.

Kal Ho Naa Ho takes 33% jump on Day 6; Eyeing Rs 2 crore net in first week

Opened with Rs 12 lakh in its re-release, Kal Ho Naa Ho has seen an upward trajectory so far at the box office. The much-loved romantic drama directed by Nikkhil Advani ended its opening weekend at Rs 77 lakh net in India, with Rs 30 lakh and Rs 35 lakh coming on Day 2 and Day 3, respectively.

The movie saw a minimal dip on Day 4 but managed to take another jump on the following two days. It collected Rs 25 lakh on 1st Monday, which was more than double its first-day collection. Further, it collected Rs 30 lakh on Day 5 and took a solid 33% jump by minting around Rs 40 lakh today on Day 6. The total cume of Kal Ho Naa Ho (Re-release) currently stands at Rs 1.75 crore net in India.

Interestingly, the movie has recorded its biggest day at the box office today since its re-release. Kal Ho Naa Ho is growing very well and is expected to end its first week by collecting Rs 2 crore net at the Indian box office. For the unversed, Kal Ho Naa Ho was originally released in 2003. Over the years, it attained a cult status and carved a separate fan base among the audience. The movie was re-released on November 15 in limited screens nationwide.

Kal Ho Naa Ho’s glowing success in re-release proves its fandom

Produced by Karan Johar under Dharma Productions, Kal Ho Naa Ho will continue raking good numbers until the arrival of Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2, thanks to its outstanding box office trend.

The movie boasts incredible performances from the entire cast, evergreen music, and a tear-jerking climax that kept it relevant even in 2024. In addition, it's the undisputed superstardom of Shah Rukh Khan, and the nostalgia factor that the 21-year-old movie is getting such a response.

The Day Wise Box Office Collections Of Kal Ho Naa Ho (Re-Release) in India:

Day Net India Collections 1 Rs 12 lakh 2 Rs 30 lakh 3 Rs 35 lakh 4 Rs 25 lakh 5 Rs 30 lakh 6 Rs 40 lakh Total Rs 1.72 crore net in 6 days

Watch Kal Ho Naa Ho Trailer:

