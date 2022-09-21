Box Office: Brahmastra set to create an ALL-TIME RECORD; Sells 2 Lakh Tickets at National Chains for 3rd Friday

As of Tuesday night, Brahmastra has sold approximately 2 lakh tickets at the three national chains – PVR, Inox, and Cinepolis. While PVR is leading from the front with a sale of over 1 Lakh tickets, INOX takes the second spot at 65,000 tickets followed by Cinepolis at 28,000 tickets. The advances for Brahmastra for its 15th day on the footfall front is higher than all the Hindi film releases of the year already – including blockbusters like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (1.02 Lakh) and RRR (1.05 Lakh). It’s only second to (among Hindi Films)… guess what? Brahmastra, which had sold 3.02 Lakh tickets for the opening day.

The coming Friday could change the box office fabric of the Hindi Film Industry for good, as the exhibitors across the country have come together to celebrate National Cinema Day. The tickets for feature films are priced at a nominal amount of Rs 75, and the biggest gainer of this move seems to be the Ayan Mukerji directed, Brahmastra, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in lead. The film has recorded extraordinary bookings for September 23.

By Thursday night, Brahmastra is expected to zoom past its own record of 3.02 lakh tickets and clock the biggest advance sale for a single day in 2022 and with these the top 2 spots will be occupied by the same film. It’s the first time in the modern history of Hindi cinema, that a film will outscore the opening day advance booking record in its third weekend and a huge credit goes to affordable pricing. In an apple-to-apple comparison, as of Wednesday (T-2) morning, Brahmastra had sold 1.1 lakh tickets in the 3 chains. And now, as of Tuesday mid-night (T-2.5), Brahmastra has already sold over 2 lakh tickets in the three chains. By Wednesday morning at 10 am, the count might be around 2.25 lakh for Friday.

The film sure to create an ALL-TIME RECORD for the highest footfalls on the third Friday for a Bollywood film as the occupancy will be at an all-time high. It also stands a strong chance of setting an ALL-TIME RECORD on the number front too, if it has enough room of getting closer to or surpassing the double-digit mark on Day 15. At present, Bahubali 2 is the only film to clock around Rs 10 crore on its third Friday. As far as Bollywood films are concerned, it’s Bajirao Mastani that holds the record of scoring the biggest third Friday with collections around the Rs 7 crore mark.

On the all-India front, Brahmastra has sold around 4.5 Lakh tickets for Friday and this count is just going to grow stronger by the hour until Thursday night. In fact, the film might face a capacity issue on September 27, due to extraordinary demand among the audience. The gross total stands around 3.40 crore. This move of Brahmastra at Rs 75 is proving to be a blessing in disguise for the producers as the film will get an additional cushion to stay steady in the third weekend too. There is a strong chance for Brahmastra to surpass the footfalls of opening day as well as the first Sunday on its 15th day owing to the pricing strategy. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

