Box Office: China's Ne Zha 2 becomes MOST WATCHED movie in theatres in a single territory, in JUST 12 days

China’s animated blockbuster Ne Zha 2 has set a new milestone in box office history, becoming the most-watched movie in a single territory in just 12 days. With 161 million tickets sold, it has surpassed Wolf Warrior 2 (160 million) to claim the top spot for most tickets sold in a single country since 2002. The film’s dominance is far from over, as projections indicate it could approach 250 million ticket sales by the end of its theatrical run.

Ne Zha 2’s remarkable achievement cements it as a cultural phenomenon and commercial juggernaut. The film is also the first-ever movie to gross $1 billion in a single market, an accomplishment that corroborates its appeal. However, it’s important to note that box office numbers in China include online ticket booking charges, making the real gross currently stand at $900 million. The offering’s final tally is expected to reach a staggering $1.5 billion, further extending its historic lead.

The overwhelming success of Ne Zha 2 highlights China’s dominance in ticket sales, with multiple local films leading the global rankings. Here’s a look at the top movies with the highest ticket sales worldwide in a single country since 2000:

🇨🇳 Ne Zha 2 – 161M and counting

🇨🇳 Wolf Warrior 2 – 160M

🇨🇳 Ne Zha – 140M

🇨🇳 The Battle at Lake Changjin – 125M

🇨🇳 Hi, Mom – 121M

🇮🇳 Baahubali 2 – 110M

🇨🇳 The Wandering Earth – 105M

🇨🇳 Avengers: Endgame – 87M

🇺🇸 Star Wars: The Force Awakens – 80M

As the chart suggests, Ne Zha 2, directed by Jiaozi, is the highly anticipated sequel to the 2019 hit Ne Zha. The animated feature is inspired by the classic 16th-century Chinese novel Investiture of the Gods (Fengshen Yanyi). The story follows the titular character and his companion Ao Bing as they embark on an epic battle against sea monsters to save the world.

With its spectacular visual canvas, emotional story deeply rooted in Chinese mythology, and high-stakes action sequences, Ne Zha 2 has captivated audiences across China, proving once again that local productions can break and set global records.

After opening in China on January 29, the first day of the traditional 10-day-long Spring Festival holiday, Ne Zha 2 is set to release in the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand next week.