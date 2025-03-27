Box Office: Chiyaan Vikram's Veera Dheera Sooran Day 1; Predictions look promising despite hurdles

South movie lovers, especially Tamil cinema fans were eagerly waiting to witness Chiyaan Vikram in an action film, and Veera Dheera Sooran is the right one for them. In a shocking turn of events all morning shows of the film across the country were called off, dealing a significant blow to the film’s opening-day collections. The movie slipped into legal troubles as a Delhi-based entertainment company filed a petition in the Delhi High Court, claiming that the film’s producers failed to fulfill their commitment regarding digital rights before heading for theatrical release.

In a last-minute effort to salvage the situation, the Tamil Film Producers Council and Distributors Association have stepped in to ensure that Veera Dheera Sooran sees the light of day. Reports indicated that the producers have actively negotiated with B4U Entertainment to reach a mutual agreement and withdraw the legal case. As per the buzz doing rounds, they have reached a conclusion and the film had a smooth evening release in Chennai suburbs and that will be followed in other areas too.

The evening screenings and night shows are set to go ahead as planned, making sure that the revenue dent will happen no further and fans could rejoice in the film. While the setback will impact the Day 1 figures a little, there is a chance for the movie to pick up as the weekend progresses.

Meanwhile, competition is fierce at the box office. Mohanlal’s L2 Empuraan, directed by Prithviraj, has already set the cash registers ringing with an impressive ₹80 crore advance ticket sales. With strong first-day expectations, it is poised to dominate the charts across the nation. The delay in Veera Dheera Sooran’s release has in fact shifted audience preference towards L2 Empuraan in states like Tamilnadu where the Vikram starrer was expected to take the tinsel town by a storm.

Advertisement

As for box office predictions, initial expectations placed Veera Dheera Sooran’s Day 1 collection at around ₹6-8 crores. However, with morning shows and matinees canceled, it remains to be seen how the numbers will shape up. The evening release could still drive decent collections if the film receives a positive response from the audiences. Stay connected to this space for updates.