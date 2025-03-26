Veera Dheera Sooran Vs L2 Empuraan Tamil Nadu Advance Booking: Chiyaan Vikram's movie faces stiff competition by Mohanlal's biggie

Chiyaan Vikram's Veera Dheera Sooran and Mohanlal's L2 Empuraan are set for a massive clash at the Tamil box office. Despite being a Malayalam movie, the Mohanlal starrer is giving tough competition to Veera Dheera Sooran Part 2, thanks to the insane fan following and cult status of the 2018 release, Lucifer.

Veera Dheera Sooran leads advances in Tamil Nadu; L2 Empuraan witnesses better occupancy

Both Veera Dheera Sooran and L2 Empuraan are releasing in cinemas tomorrow, on March 27. As of 10 PM (March 26), the Chiyaan Vikram starrer action thriller polled around Rs 1.88 crore gross advance for the opening day in its home state, while the Mohanlal movie grossed around Rs 1.38 crore in Tamil Nadu.

Veera Dheera Sooran Part 2 led the advances with a slight margin majorly due to relatively higher show count than the non-Tamil movie. For the unversed, the data for the former has been tracked from 1801 shows across the state while L2 Empuraan has a show count of 1084. The Chiyaan Vikram movie sold around 1.28 lakh tickets in pre-bookings while the dubbed movie registered around 77,000 admissions.

Though the Chiyaan Vikram starrer led the advances, the Mohanlal movie managed to witness better occupancy. For the record, the former sold tickets at an occupancy of 16.50% while the latter recorded an occupancy of 24% at the Tamil box office.

Advertisement

It will be Interesting to see which movie performs better at the Tamil box office. Though the opening day figure can go in favor of the Chiyaan Vikram, the Mohanlal movie has enough potential to attract the TN audience and sail through a successful theatrical run.

Which one are you watching this weekend? Tell us in the comments and stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.