Rs 180 crore; is this the budget of Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran's Malayalam film L2 Empuraan?

Mohanlal starrer L2: Empuraan has opened to positive reviews after its grand theatrical release on March 27. With its impressive cinematic experience, many are curious about the film's budget. If you're wondering the same, we have the answer for you.

In a recent interview with 24News, producer Gokulam Gopalan revealed that the budget of L2: Empuraan is nearly Rs 180 crore. In his words, "A movie that has been made on a budget of Rs 180 crore should never get stalled. This is Malayalam cinema's first iMax film."

Gokulam Gopalan further shared that content, not budget, determines a film’s selection. He called producing the Prithviraj Sukumaran directorial a "divine decree" and praised his vision. He also acknowledged Mohanlal and Antony Perumbavoor’s influence on the project. Additionally, he assured that Sree Gokulam Movies ensured a smooth release across multiple regions.

Meanwhile, moviegoers are still rushing to their nearest cinema halls to watch L2: Empuraan. Social media has been buzzing since morning with positive responses. Viewers were highly impressed with the Mohanlal starrer and called it a brilliant film with top-notch technical quality.

They noted that although the veteran actor had limited screen time, he made a strong impact in every scene. His introduction happens after some time in the movie, but many felt it was worth the wait. The interval block received a great response, and the jungle fight stood out as a major highlight. Audiences believed the visuals were unique for a Mollywood film. Manju Warrier’s performance was also appreciated.

Take a look at more reviews below:

The cast of L2: Empuraan includes Mohanlal as Khureshi Ab'raam, also known as Stephen Nedumpally. Prithviraj Sukumaran plays Zayed Masood, while Rick Yune makes a special appearance as the leader of the Shen Triad.

Abhimanyu Singh takes on the role of Balraj, and Tovino Thomas appears as Jathin Ramdas. Manju Warrier portrays Priyadarshini Ramdas, and Andrea Tivadar plays Michele Menuhin. Jerome Flynn is cast as Boris Oliver, with Indrajith Sukumaran as Govardhan.

If you have watched L2: Empuraan in theaters today, then please share your review with us in the comments below.