L2 Empuraan Movie Review: Mohanlal starrer acts as mirror to socio-political narrative with string of new foes lining up to vanquish Khureshi

The movie L2: Empuraan, starring Mohanlal in the lead role, is finally in theaters on March 27, 2025. The Prithviraj Sukumaran directorial picks up where 2019's Lucifer left off.

With Tovino Thomas, Abhimanyu Singh, Manju Warrier, and many more playing key roles, the flick showcases solid character development. Here’s the Pinkvilla review if you wish to check out the movie in theaters!

The Plot:

L2: Empuraan, starring Mohanlal in the lead role, is the second installment in the planned Lucifer trilogy focusing on the underworld and the mysteries lurking behind it. With the rising tides in international matters, the politics of Kerala also take a hit from the first installment.

With chaos ensuing across all aspects, how Stephen Nedumpally, aka Khureshi-Abr’aam, faces these challenges and the origins of Zayeed Masood make up the entirety of the film.

The Good:

L2: Empuraan is undoubtedly a clean-cut entertainer packing quite the punch with its narrative. The movie, which is part of a planned trilogy, focuses on the aspects of bettering itself from its predecessor and takes on a tone unlike anything else done before in Malayalam cinema.

With Mohanlal in the lead role, the actor once again proves why he is considered a superstar. The movie, which starts with a communal riot, serves as a reflection of society where religiously motivated emotions are twisted for political ends.

It showcases how the same politics has spread into the outskirts of Kerala. The brilliance in capturing the essence of it stems from the keen observation by writer Murali Gopy. It also focuses on the narrative of how “Power corrupts, but absolute power corrupts absolutely.” The subtle foreshadowing and the tail-end made it even more unique to watch as a viewer.

The somewhat satirical view on the story of L2: Empuraan makes the journey all the more exciting and is at stages biblical in nature. The movie is also packed with flavorful dialogues that are callbacks to the first installment as well.

With the production quality making quite a stunning appeal, Prithviraj Sukumaran once again proves he’s not just a great actor but a brilliant director as well.

Coming to the technical brilliance of the movie, Empuraan offers some stunning visuals by Sujith Vaassudev, which are flavored with beautiful editing by Akhilesh Mohan. However, the true soul of the movie became music composer Deepak Dev, who managed to create awe and excitement in every frame of the movie. His skills and reputation truly leave a lot more to be explored.

The Bad:

L2: Empuraan is one of those movies that you grasp more in detail with a subsequent watch. However, on a comparison scale to its first installment, Empuraan lacked the same nuances. Moreover, there was also an instance when the obvious was narrated in a cinematic manner, which felt like too much of a spoonfeeding.

The Performances:

L2: Empuraan is undoubtedly a movie that is made to explore the world of Lucifer even more deeply and understand who Khureshi-Abr’aam is! With such a mammoth task at hand, Mohanlal easily pulled off his character by maintaining his subtle demeanor yet becoming a beast in various moments.

While Prithviraj, Tovino, and more made do with their characters, it was Abhimanyu Singh and Manju Warrier who really shone through with their characters.

The Verdict:

L2: Empuraan is not just a Mohanlal starrer flick made for catering to fans. The film is more profound and dives deep to set the foundation of a menace that is even out of the control of Khureshi-Abr’aam, even until now. However, there are moments where Prithviraj expressed his inherent fanboy trait with action scenes.

Keeping these factors in mind, the film is definitely worth a watch if you love films that are more than just guns and glory. Additionally, keep on watching till the end to catch a special surprise for fans ahead of L3: The Beginning.