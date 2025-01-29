Box Office: Did we lose our mid-budget movie audience after Fateh, Emergency, and Azaad failures?

The failures of Fateh, Emergency, and Azaad have raised a new question of whether we have lost our mid-budget movie audience.

Mohit Dixit
Written by Mohit Dixit , Journalist
Updated on Jan 29, 2025 | 01:06 AM IST | 2.2K
Aaman Devgan, Kangana Ranaut, Sonu Sood
Box Office: Have we lost mid-budget film audience after Fateh, Emergency & Azaad failures?

2025 opened on a low note for the Hindi film industry. The January releases Fateh, Emergency, and Azaad failed to perform at the box office, raising the critical question: Have we lost our mid-budget movie audience?

Not only the January 2025 releases, but it has been for the last few years now that audiences prefer a big-budget tentpole movie in cinemas, whereas they wait for small and mid-budget films to arrive on OTT. This shift can be seen as one of the major results of streaming blooms in India. But this scenario doesn't mean that small/mid-budget movies will not succeed in cinemas. 

2024 is evident enough when certain mid-budget movies like Munjya, Crew, Srikanth, Article 370, Madgaon Express, and others found an audience and sailed through a successful trend at the box office. The 2023 release 12th Fail is another prominent example proving why we can remain hopeful about the upcoming mid-releases. 

To be honest, it's just the content and marketing that act as the major driving force for the success of any such movies that don't have a star face. Fateh, Azaad, and Emergency couldn't impress the audience in the first place. All three of them received mixed to poor word-of-mouth, which curtailed their business to a major extent. I'm hopeful that the upcoming mid-budget releases will find an audience if they manage to receive a positive reception from both the critics and the audience. 

Audiences are definitely peculiar these days when watching movies in cinemas, where they already have a buffet of varied content at their fingertips. The makers should focus on bringing something out of the box while being very cost-efficient. Regular kinds of cinema aren't favorable nowadays, whether a mid-budget or a heavy-budgeted tentpole movie. You need to have something extra on the platter to attract cine-goers. 

Advertisement

All eyes are now on the performance of Badass Ravikumar. As per the current buzz, the Himesh Reshammiya movie is expected to sail through a successful run at the box office. 

What are your thoughts? Comment down. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates. 

ALSO READ: Pinkvilla Predicts: The opening day box office of Deva, Badass Ravikumar, Loveyapa and Chhaava

Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Mohit Dixit

With a master's degree in mass communication, Mohit finds his comfort in exploring cinema. He keeps up

...

Advertisement

Latest Articles