Fateh Final Box Office Worldwide: Sonu Sood's sleek actioner fails to strike a chord; heads for a disappointing Rs 14 crore finish

Fateh, starring Sonu Sood and Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead role, along with Naseeruddin Shah, Vijay Raaz, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, and others, has almost ended its theatrical run after recording a poor trend at the box office.

Fateh heads for a finish around Rs 14 crore worldwide

Released on January 10, Fateh is among the first releases of 2025 from Hindi cinema. However, it failed to click with the audience and is now gearing up towards its theatrical end in a couple of days with the arrival of Akshay Kumar's Sky Force.

Fateh opened with Rs 2 crore net on Day 1 and could clock Rs 6 crore net in its opening weekend in India. Further, the action movie crashed on its first Monday and started struggling at the box office. It is heading for a finish of around Rs 10 crore net (Rs 12 crore gross) in the domestic markets.

In addition, it grossed over Rs 2 crore from overseas, taking its final box office cume to Rs 14 crore gross at the worldwide box office.

Fateh fails to impress the audience; turns out a DISASTER

The directorial debut of Sonu Sood, Fateh, couldn't strike the right chord with the audience. It mainly received average word-of-mouth, which impacted its business to a major extent. Further, the movie also lacked a star face and had poor pre-release marketing. Had the makers promoted it well, its box office performance could have been better.

Fateh couldn't recover its cost of production with the theatricals, hence bagged a disaster verdict. The makers are now only at the mercy of non-theatrical deals. It will be interesting to see whether the Sonu Sood starrer cyber crime action drama could generate a significant buzz during its OTT release or not.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

