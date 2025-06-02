Box Office: Final Destination Bloodlines becomes franchise’s top global earner with over USD 25M in 3rd weekend

Final Destination: Bloodlines has officially become the highest-grossing installment in the Final Destination franchise, crossing USD 229.3 million globally after its third weekend performance. The R-rated supernatural horror film added an impressive USD 14.4 million from overseas markets, marking just a 37.4 percent drop from the previous weekend. That brought its international total to USD 117.6 million across 75 regions.

Allied to its USD 111.7 million domestic gross, the film now stands tall as the franchise’s new global leader, overtaking The Final Destination (2009), which previously held the top spot with USD 186.2 million.

In the US, Bloodlines brought in USD 10.8 million over its third weekend, registering the biggest third weekend for any Final Destination film and showcasing only a 43.8 percent dip from its Memorial Day-boosted second frame. Notably, it achieved this milestone despite a significant drop in screen count, losing nearly 400 theaters nationwide.

Directed by Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein, Bloodlines is now also the tenth highest-grossing film in the post-COVID era globally, surpassing The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It. It now ranks seventh among post-pandemic horror films at the US box office, ahead of Alien: Romulus, Smile, and Scream VI.

The sixth film in the long-running franchise, Bloodlines, stars Kaitlyn Santa Juana as a college student who inherits premonitions from her grandmother about a catastrophic event that was narrowly avoided in 1968. As death resumes its hunt, she must unravel the mystery and protect her family before it’s too late. The cast also includes Teo Briones, Richard Harmon, Owen Patrick Joyner, Anna Lore, Brec Bassinger, and franchise veteran Tony Todd.

Initially developed as a reimagining, the film shifted direction over time, with the franchise’s creator, Jeffrey Reddick, confirming its status as a continuation of the decades-long saga. Originally intended for a streaming release on HBO Max, Bloodlines was later repositioned for a full theatrical rollout. Principal photography was completed in Vancouver in mid-2024 following schedule delays caused by the SAG-AFTRA strike.

Critics have responded positively to the film’s fresh take on the familiar formula, praising its suspense, death sequences, and emotional stakes. Now eyeing a potential USD 285 million global finish and a USD 135 million domestic run, Final Destination: Bloodlines has in full capacity revived the franchise.

