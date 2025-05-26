Box Office: Final Destination Bloodlines scares up USD 19.7M in second weekend, marks franchise’s best despite steep drop

Final Destination: Bloodlines continues its strong box office run, scaring up a solid USD 19.7 million in its second weekend at the US box office, even as competition intensified over the Memorial Day holiday stretch. The R-rated supernatural horror sequel posted the biggest second three-day weekend in the Final Destination franchise’s history, despite a steep 61.8 percent drop from its USD 51.6 million opening weekend.

The latest entry surpassed the second weekend performance of 2009’s The Final Destination, which brought in USD 12.4 million with a 54.9 percent drop. More impressively, Bloodlines now ranks as the second-biggest second weekend for an R-rated horror film in the post-COVID era and the fourth-largest among all horror releases in that period. It zoomed past Jordan Peele’s Nope (USD 18.6M, -58.1 percent) and A Quiet Place Part II (USD 19.3M, -59.5 percent) and trails only A Quiet Place: Day One (USD 20.6M, -60.5 percent), Sinners (USD 45.7M, -4.8 percent), and Beetlejuice Beetlejuice (USD 51.4M, -53.7 percent).

With a current domestic total of USD 89.7 million, the film is on its way to surpassing the US run of Nosferatu by Memorial Day Monday. Industry projections now see Final Destination: Bloodlines landing a domestic total between USD 125 million and USD 135 million — a strong showing for a legacy horror sequel in a crowded release window.

Directed by Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein and written by Guy Busick and Lori Evans Taylor from a story developed with Jon Watts, Bloodlines is the sixth installment in the long-running Final Destination franchise and its first since 2011’s Final Destination 5. Kaitlyn Santa Juana stars as a college student who begins to experience terrifying premonitions after inheriting a vision tied to a structural disaster narrowly avoided in 1968 by her grandmother. The cast also includes Teo Briones, Richard Harmon, Owen Patrick Joyner, Anna Lore, Brec Bassinger, and franchise veteran Tony Todd.

Initially developed as a streaming title for HBO Max, the film’s strong concept and franchise appeal led Warner Bros. to opt for a theatrical release. Filming took place in Vancouver between March and May 2024, after delays caused by the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike.

Since its release on May 16, Final Destination: Bloodlines has earned USD 187.1 million globally, making it both the best-reviewed and highest-grossing installment in the franchise.

