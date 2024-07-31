How To Watch A Quiet Place: Day One Online? Streaming Details Explored

Ever since its release in June, A Quiet Place: Day One has caused quite the ripples across the global box office with a worldwide haul worth $253.8 million approximately. Now, it is set to stream online and you can watch it silently from the comfort of your home.

Though the exact digital premiere date is not yet confirmed by the makers, the movies usually arrive on the streaming platforms around two or three months after its release date. Let’s take a look at what the movie is about and its streaming details.

How and where can you watch A Quiet Place: Day One?

The movie premiered at the Tribeca Festival on June 26 and had a theatrical release two days later on June 28 by Paramount Pictures. So, it is expected to have a digital premiere on Paramount + around August or September followed by other streaming platforms.

The monthly cost of the Paramount+ Essential plan is $5.99 (limited to advertisements), whereas the Paramount+ with SHOWTIME plan costs $11.99. There is presently a one-week free trial available for both options.

A Quiet Place: Day One can be viewed via video-on-demand services such as YouTube, Google Play Movies, Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, and more. It is available for $24.99 to buy or $19.99 to rent. October 8 onwards, the film will also be available on DVD, Blu-ray, 4K Ultra HD, and 4K Steelbook. Prices on Target, Amazon, and Walmart begin at $25.99.

About the movie A Quiet Place: Day One

Directed by Michael Sarnoski, the third installment in the A Quiet Place film series serves as its spin-off or prequel. The apocalyptic horror film is based on a story Sarnoski conceived with John Krasinski. A Quiet Place: Day One comes after A Quiet Place (2018) and A Quiet Place Part II (2020), both directed by John Krasinski. The first remains the franchise’s highest-grossing to date with a $340 million worldwide box office collection.

Advertisement

The movie follows Sam, a terminally ill lady caught up in the early phases of an alien invasion in Manhattan, New York City. These creatures are blind beings with keen hearing who fall from the sky to conquer the earth. She meets a law student named Eric who has nothing to lose and the two attempt to flee the island.

The cast and crew of A Quiet Place: Day One

Lupita Nyong'o plays the role of Sam while the Stranger Things Season 4 star Joseph Quinn portrays Eric in the film. Other cast members include Alex Wolff, Djimon Hounsou, who returns to his role from A Quiet Place Part II, Takunda Khumalo, Alfie Todd, Ronnie Le Drew, and Eliane Umuhire, among others.

The film is produced by Michael Bay, Andrew Form, Brad Fuller, and Krasinski under the banners of Platinum Dunes and Sunday Night Productions.

ALSO READ: Thinking About It...': Interview With The Vampire Showmakers Teases THIS Popular Storyline For Season 3