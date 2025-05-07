Box Office: First teaser for final Conjuring film Last Rites arrives; revisiting the franchise’s theatrical run

The long-running Conjuring franchise is preparing for its final chapter with The Conjuring: Last Rites, and fans got their first glimpse of it on Tuesday, May 6. A teaser dropped yesterday, along with exclusive first-look images revealed via Entertainment Weekly, setting the tone for what’s being described as an emotional and spine-chilling farewell to Ed and Lorraine Warren.

The fourth mainline installment in the scary saga is set to hit theatres on September 5 and is being framed as the definitive end to the Warrens’ on-screen journey. Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga return for one last haunting, with the story reportedly drawing on one of their most disturbing real-life cases: the Smurl family haunting. This time, the film brings their daughter Judy, now an adult and played by Mia Tomlinson, into the spotlight, elevating the emotional stakes.

According to early details from the cast and creators, Last Rites won’t just focus on supernatural terror but will also spotlight the bond that has defined the series: Ed and Lorraine’s unwavering partnership. That connection, portrayed with authenticity and heart by Wilson and Farmiga, has long been a touchstone of the franchise’s success.

Looking back, the numbers favor The Conjuring’s journey on the big screen. The original Conjuring, released in 2013 with a USD 20 million budget, opened to USD 41.8 million and went on to earn a staggering USD 316 million globally. Its 2016 follow-up, The Conjuring 2: The Enfield Case, performed nearly as well, collecting over USD 310 million worldwide. While the 2021 release, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, faced challenges due to the pandemic, it still pulled in over USD 206 million globally, solidifying the franchise’s box office power.

In total, the three films have grossed more than USD 833 million worldwide, and that’s not even counting the extended Conjuring universe, with hits like Annabelle and The Nun. As anticipation builds for Last Rites, it’s clear that Warner Bros. is positioning the film not just as another horror installment but as a meaningful send-off. It marks the end of a 12-year journey for both the actors and the audience, wrapping up a story that has thrilled millions while keeping one foot firmly planted in real-world legend.

