Box Office: Gangubai packs a solid punch on Tuesday; Alia Bhatt & SLB film collects Rs 9.25 crore

The Alia Bhatt fronted Gangubai is continuing with it’s golden run at the box-office as the film clocked around Rs 9.25 crore on Tuesday to take it’s five day total Rs 54.50 crore. The film has done a phenomenal business in Maharashtra, especially the Mumbai circuit and it’s this belt that will drive the film past the Rs 100 crore mark in the longer run.

While the figures on Monday and Tuesday got a little boast due to the Maha Shivratri holiday, the real test starts from Wednesday. A figure in the range of Rs 4.5 crore would mean that the film is through as that would take the opening week total to Rs 64 crore plus. This would also clear the path for the film to enter the three digit club. The trend over the first five days have ensured the successful status for this Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial and it’s the journey from hereon that will decide if it can bag the hit tag too.

The film has been made on a budget of Rs 175 crore, of which Rs 115 crore have been recovered from the sale of satellite, digital and music rights. It has left the producers and distributors to recover around 60 to 62 crore from the theatrical medium which will be attained at a worldwide gross of Rs 160 crore with an India nett of at-least Rs 85 crore. Gangubai has emerged the tenth successful film for Alia Bhatt, with an incredible strike rate of 77 percent.

It is also the seventh successful film for the director, Sanjay Leela Bhansali after Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Devdas, Black, Bajirao Mastani, Ram Leela and Padmaavat. Day wise breakdown of Gangubai below

Friday: 9.50

Saturday: 12.75 crore

Sunday: 15.00 crore

Monday: 8.00 crore

Tuesday: 9.25 crore

Total: 54.50 crore

