Decoding the economics of Gangubai: When will this Sanjay Leela Bhansali & Alia Bhatt film be a HIT?

The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directed Gangubai fronted by Alia Bhatt seems to have brought the box office back to life as the industry has started discussing the probabilities of it being the much needed hit for the Hindi film industry. The film took a strong opening of Rs 9.51 crore and is showing a good jump in collections on Saturday with the target of raking in Rs 35 crore over the opening weekend alone.

A healthy trend from thereon will ensure a success, and this would make Gangubai the second successful film of Bollywood in the pandemic, the first being the Rohit Shetty directed Sooryavanshi fronted by Akshay Kumar. Interestingly, both the films featured Ajay Devgn making an appearance that’s slightly more than just a cameo. Gangubai has been mounted on a budget of Rs 150 crore (including SLB and Alia Bhatt fees), however the delay in release resulted in the budget going up to Rs 160 crore. The team invested another Rs 15 crore on print and publicity with final landing cost falling in the range of Rs 175 crore.

While the budget is on the higher side, the non-theatrical revenues have proved to be a big plus for the film. The period drama has fetched around Rs 65 crore from Netflix for its digital premiere with a little above Rs 30 crore coming in for the satellite rights. Being a SLB musical, the film fetched a hefty sum for music rights too, a little under Rs 20 crore.

This leaves around Rs 60 to 62 crore recovery from the theatrical medium, which should happen at a worldwide gross of approximately Rs 160 to 165 crore, depending on the contribution from overseas belt. The distributors will get around 40 percent as share from overseas biz whereas they would take home an average of 48 to 50 percent from the domestic nett total. The film should be in black for the producers with India nett total of Rs 85 crore (Rs 40 crore plus share), and overseas gross of $8 million (Rs 24 crore plus share).

The reports from the audience so far, as also the initial trend at key centres on Saturday suggests that Gangubai will sustain at the box-office in the long run at prove to be the much needed hit film for the Hindi film industry, in times when everything except Sooryavanshi has been either a flop or disaster. If it emerges a HIT or a SUCCESS is something that the trend on weekdays would determine, but the probability of emerging a successful venture is music to the ears of this ailing industry.

Also Read| Gangubai Opening Day Territorial Break Down: Alia Bhatt and Sanjay Leela Bhansali film collects Rs 9.50 crore