Box Office: Gujarati movie Umbarro emerges SUPER-HIT with phenomenal 2nd weekend

Directed by Abhishek Shah, Umbarro hit the screens on January 24, 2025. The Gujarati film features an ensemble star cast including Vandana Pathak, Suchita Trivedi, Deeksha Joshi, Tarjanee Bhadla, Aarjav Trivedi, Kaajal Oza Vaidya, and Tejal Panchasara. Umbarro has completed 11 days of its release at Gollywood box office. The comedy drama has emerged as a superhit.

Umbarro Records Phenomenal Second Weekend In Gujarat; Secures A Superhit Tag

Backed by Everest Iraada Gujarati, Umbarro maintained a great hold at the box office since its release. The Gujarati film has recorded phenomenal score in the second weekend. The business is even better than what the movie earned in the opening weekend. It has emerged as a superhit at the Gujarati box office.

The comedy drama has received strong word-of-mouth from cinephiles. Vandana Pathak and Suchita Trivedi-starrer has been witnessed excellent trends. The shows of the female-driven movie are being increased across India to cater to the Gujarati diaspora.

Umbarro vs Taaro Thayo vs Mom Tane Nai Samjay

Umbarro has been performing way better than its rival releases, Taaro Thayo and Mom Tane Nai Samjay. While Hiten Kumar and Kaajal Oza Vaidya's film hit the screens on January 17, 2025, Rashami Desai-starrer arrived on January 10 this year.

A Brief About Umbarro

Umbarro deals with the story of seven Gujarati women who go on their first international trip to London. During their journey, they face cultural clashes, language barriers, social stigma, and more. Abhishek Shah's comedy drama has received great footfalls in the Gujarat state especially through female audiences.

The trailer of Umbarro was released on January 13 which generated hype for the movie. With the shows being increased, it will surely receive a boost in its box office performance in the second week during the weekdays.

Umbarro In Theaters

Umbarro is running in theaters near you. Have you booked the tickets for the movie yet? Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

