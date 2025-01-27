Umbarro Box Office Update: Female-driven Gujarati drama betters competing releases Taaro Thayo and Mom Tane Nai Samjay

Gujarati cinema has welcomed six movies in 2025 so far. The year begin with movies like Victor 303, Kaashi Raghav, and Mom Tane Nai Samjay in the first week of January. This was followed by Taaro Thayo and Malik Ni Varta in the second week of the month. Released on January 24, 2025, Umbarro is the latest addition to the movies running at Gujarati box office.

Umbarro Maintains Strong Hold At Gujarati Box Office

Directed by Abhishek Shah of Hellaro fame, Umbarro has been scoring well at the box office in Gujarat. With its strong word-of-mouth, Vandana Pathak and Kaajal Oza Vaidya-starrer has become the talk of the town among cinephiles. The female-driven comedy movie had a modest beginning at the box office and is expected to become a successful regional film at Gollywood.

Umbarro Outperforms Taaro Thayo And and Mom Tane Nai Samjay

Within four days of its release, Umbarro has performed better than its rivals, Taaro Thayo and Mom Tane Nai Samjay. The comedy film delves into the story of seven women from Gujarat as they navigate their first international trip to London.

The ensemble star cast of Umbarro also includes Sucheeta Trivedi, Deeksha Joshi, Tarjanee Bhadla, Tejal Panchasara, Vineeta Joshee, Aarjav Trivedi, and Sanjay Galsar. The trailer of the film was released on YouTube on January 13, 2025.

Meanwhile, Taaro Thayo arrived in theaters on January 17, 2025. It featured Gujarati actors Hiten Kumar and Kaajal Oza Vaidya in the lead roles. Mom Tane Nai Samjay, which hit the screens on January 10, starred actress Rashami Desai and actor Amar Upadhyay as the leads.

Umbarro, Taaro Thayo, and Mom Tane Nai Samjay In Theaters

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

