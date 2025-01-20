Taaro Thayo Box Office Update: Gujarati romantic-drama looks to capitalize on unanimous acclaim

Pinkvilla keeps providing you with the box office performances of Indian movies including Bollywood and regional films across the nation. Let's take a look at the latest release in Gujarati cinema. Directed by Dharmesh Patel, Taaro Thayo hit the screens on January 17, 2025. The Gujarati release features actors Hiten Kumar and Kaajal Oza Vaidya in the lead roles.

Taaro Thayo finished three days of its release at the box office on Sunday. The film has now entered fourth day of its release and it is expected to capitalize on unanimous acclaim.

Taaro Thayo Continues Decent Run; Receives Positive Reviews

Produced under the banner of Leela Mohan Productions, Taaro Thayo has been performing well at the box office. On Day 4, it continued to maintained its decent run at the ticket windows. As far as reviews are concerned, the Gujarati family drama has received strong word-of-mouth, thanks to cinegoers, mainly families who is enjoying the heartwarming tale in theaters.

Hiten Kumar and Kaajal Oza Vaidya-starrer is expected to run for a long period as per Gujarati movie standards. After a long time, a Gujarati movie of this genre, with significantly big actors like Hiten and Kaajal has released in theaters.

A Brief About Taaro Thayo

Taaro Thayo is among the latest releases at the Indian box office which also includes Emergency and Azaad. In the Gujarati drama, Hiten Kumar and Kaajal Oza Vaidya are cast as Kedar and Mitali respectively. It also features Hitu Kanodia, Vyoma Nandi, and Sunny Pancholi in key roles. Kedar and Mitali rediscover each other while navigating their life journey.

The successful run of Taaro Thayo is also credited to its hype due to the trailer. The makers released its trailer on January 3, 2025.

Taaro Thayo In Theaters

Taaro Thayo is running in theaters near you. Are you planning to add it to your watchlist?

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

