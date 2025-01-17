Box Office: Highest Grossing Hollywood Movies of 2024 in India; Mufasa TOPS while Deadpool and Wolverine ranks 2nd

2024 was a rather underwhelming year for Hollywood in India, with only a few of its major releases managing to make a significant impact. Among the films that did well in the country, Mufasa: The Lion King and Deadpool & Wolverine took the top two spots, with the former still playing in theaters following its Christmas weekend release.

Mufasa’s current India earnings stand at 150-plus crore rupees, ahead of the other Disney release, which ended its run in India at the 150 crore mark following its July 2024 release. Notably, Mufasa opened to just one-third of D&W’s debut numbers, making its eventual surpassing of D&W at the box office nothing short of remarkable.

Mufasa’s popularity in India can be attributed to its strong voice cast comprising Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan, AbRam Khan, Mahesh Babu, and more. The movie also benefited from positive word of mouth, courtesy of its story, as well as from the success of 2019’s The Lion King.

Told in flashbacks, the plot of Mufasa chronicles the journey of the titular lion from the time he was an orphaned cub to becoming the king of the Pride Lands. It also delves into his rivalry with Taka, the heir to a royal bloodline who ends up as a nobody and blames Mufasa for his misfortune.

Deadpool & Wolverine stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman as the titular superheroes, alongside Leslie Uggams, Emma Corrin, and more.

Godzilla x Kong was a successful 2024 Hollywood endeavor in India as well, breaching the 100-crore mark. The film features Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Dan Stevens, Kaylee Hottle, Alex Ferns, and more in primary roles. Both the titular ancient titans clash in an epic showdown as humans unravel their intertwined origins and connections to Skull Island’s mysteries in the offering.

Following a subdued 2024, all eyes are now on Hollywood’s highly anticipated slate for 2025. With major blockbusters like Jurassic World: Rebirth, Captain America: Brave New World, Wicked: For Good, How To Train Your Dragon, Superman, Mission: Impossible 8, Avatar 3, and more on the horizon, the year promises to be a cinematic extravaganza.

The massive fan base for these franchises and their history of robust box office performance in India suggest that the ongoing year could mark a major resurgence for Hollywood. Which of these offerings are you the most excited for?

