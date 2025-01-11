Top 10 Grossers Of 2024 Worldwide: Disney's Inside Out 2 tops; Deadpool & Wolverine and Moana 2 follow

The year 2024 proved to be remarkable for both filmmakers and film consumers, with a diverse array of productions hitting theaters worldwide and captivating audiences. Leading the charge was Disney and Pixar’s Inside Out 2, which shattered records to become the highest-grossing animated offering of all time. Marvel’s Deadpool & Wolverine performed exceptionally well as well, and so did Moana 2. Read on to learn which other films made big dollars last year at the global box office.

Inside Out 2 - $1.7B

Directed by Kelsey Mann and produced by Mark Nielsen, Inside Out 2, which debuted in theaters in June 2024, grossed $1.7 billion worldwide, becoming the highest-grossing animated film of all time, surpassing Incredibles 2. The Pixar Animation Studio offering was also the highest-grossing film of 2024 and the only animated film to cross $1 billion globally.

Deadpool & Wolverine - $1.34B

The Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman starrer, directed by Shawn Levy, was released during the summer of 2024. It trailed Inside Out 2 closely, winding up its worldwide collection at $1.34. The film is now streaming on multiple OTT platforms, including Disney+.

Moana 2 - $1.02B expected, currently at $965M

Expected to end its run with $1.02 billion in global ticket sales, Moana 2’s worldwide collection currently stands at $965 million. The film was a blockbuster release of 2024 globally and the fifth most successful offering ever from Walt Disney Animation Studios. It stars Auli‘i Cravalho in the titular role alongside Dwayne Johnson, Awhimai Fraser, Nicole Scherzinger, and more.

Despicable Me 4 - $969.4M

Arriving in theaters in July 2024, Despicable Me 4 was loved by the franchise’s dedicated fan base. The film, produced by Illumination Entertainment and distributed by Universal Pictures, outdid its $100 million production budget by earning $969.4 million in global ticket sales, making it one of the top-grossing films of last year.

Wicked - $725M expected, currently at $685M

Wicked has grossed $685 million at the global box office since its November 2024 release and is expected to end its theatrical run with at least $725 million. The film, now also available on PVOD, stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo in lead roles alongside an ensemble cast featuring Jonathan Bailey, Jeff Goldblum, Michelle Yeoh, Peter Dinklage, Ethan Slater, and more. Wicked Part Two, officially titled Wicked: For Good, is set for a November 2025 release.

Mufasa: The Lion King - $680M (expected), currently $485M

The classic King of the Jungle tale hit theaters over the Christmas weekend and did not disappoint viewers, as the movie's current revenue of $485 million suggests. Mufasa: The Lion King is still in cinemas; hence, its predicted lifetime earnings are estimated to be around $650 million. The film was made on a $200+ million budget.

Dune Part Two - $714.4M

Delayed from a November 2023 release window to 2024, Dune: Part Two debuted in theaters on March 1 to rave reviews, grossing $714.4 million worldwide. The film surpassed its predecessor, whose lifetime earnings stand at $407 million. Directed by Denis Villeneuve, the film stars Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, and more in primary roles.

Godzilla × Kong - $571.8M

Godzilla vs. Kong became a box office success by grossing $571.8 million worldwide last year against a production budget of $135-150 million. Starring Alexander Skarsgård, Brian Tyree Henry, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, and more in lead roles, the film was released in theaters in March 2024.

Kung Fu Panda 4 - $549.2M

The DreamWorks Animation-produced and Universal Pictures-distributed martial arts comedy film performed decently at the global box office, raking in $549 million in worldwide ticket sales. The film’s voice cast includes Jack Black as Po, a giant panda; Awkwafina as Zhen, a corsac fox; Viola Davis as the antagonist Chameleon; Dustin Hoffman as Master Shifu; and more.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 - $545M (expected), currently $350M

The third installment in the Sonic franchise currently stands at $350 million at the global box office, with its estimated lifetime global collection expected to be around $545 million. Sonic 3 has also officially become one of Paramount Pictures’ 30 highest-grossing movies in U.S. box office history, overtaking another franchise favorite, 2014’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.