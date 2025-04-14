Box Office: Listing down Sunny Deol's top 5 highest net-grossing movies in India; can Jaat break into top 2?

Sunny Deol’s latest mass action entertainer, Jaat, is currently running in theaters. Directed by Gopichand Malineni in his Hindi debut, the film features Randeep Hooda as the leading antagonist. As the film runs ahead of its opening weekend in theaters, it has collected Rs 39 crores till now in 4 days. With its current trend, Jaat is expected to end its run near Rs 80 crore India net at the box office.

Where would this collection land the film among the highest Indian net-grossing movies, Sunny Deol? Let’s take a look.

1. Gadar 2

The mega-blockbuster Gadar 2 was released in 2023. Along with being the highest-grossing movie of Sunny Deol, it was also one of the biggest Indian blockbusters of the year. Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, and Utkarsh Sharma joined for the same roles as the prequel, along with the new addition of Simrat Kaur. This Anil Sharma directorial collected Rs 513 crore at the box office.

2. Gadar

The 2001 mega-blockbuster Gadar - Ek Prem Katha stands today as the second highest-grossing film of the lead Sunny Deol’s career. The film stands as one of the biggest hits of the century in the Indian film industry, with over 5 crore tickets sold during its theatrical run. The film collected Rs 77 crore India net.

3. Yamla Pagla Deewana

The comedy-drama Yamla Pagla Deewana is known today for bringing the Deol trio together on screen. Directed by Samir Karnik, it became a box office hit by grossing Rs 55 crore India net.

4. Border

The much-loved war drama from 1997, Border, was directed by JP Dutta. Its leading cast featured Sunny Deol, Suniel Shetty, and Akshaye Khanna in the lead. Even today, the film is known as one of the best war films ever made. It became an all-time blockbuster at the box office by collecting Rs 39.50 crore India net.

5. Yamla Pagla Deewana 2

The sequel to the much-loved Yamla Pagla Deewana, Yamla Pagla Deewana 2, was directed by Sangeeth Sivan. Bringing back the 3 Deols together after its prequel, the film gained several negative reviews, which caused it to end up being lower gross than its first part. The film collected Rs 30.75 crore and became a box office flop.

According to current records, Gadar has secured the second spot on the list. While entering the top three is evident for Jaat, and being a blockbuster like Gadar 2 seems out of reach, it could possibly overtake Gadar for the second position if it successfully grosses Rs 80 crore India net. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

